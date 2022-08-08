Tana Mongeau declares “war” on Monty Lopez after shading her on TikTok

YouTuber and influencer Tana Mongeau has threatened to expose Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez on TikTok, after seeing he’s taken shots at her.

In the midst of allegations that Monty Lopez had cheated on his wife, Tana seemingly called him out multiple times in July, claiming she’s seen a “TikTok celebrity father” do “a good amount” of drugs, and that he’s been “wilding.”

While she was careful to keep those statements vague, it’s become clear that the famous father-of-three has taken the words personally.

When rapper Yung Gravy made an appearance on Jeff Wittek’s podcast last week, he revealed that he “has a thing for MILFs,” and claimed that he was going on a date with Addison’s mom.

In response to those comments, Monty posted a TikTok video, threatening the rapper, and even challenging him to a boxing match.

This led Tana to comment “I’m calling the police,” to which Monty replied “About your body count?” followed by “Go take a bath.” He didn’t stop there, as he later took to Instagram, to ask his followers how many people they think Tana has slept with.

Not happy with the comments, Tana jumped on TikTok to fire back at him.

Tana Mongeau pops off at Monty Lopez

The YouTuber shared a TikTok video on Sunday, calling out Monty. “First of all, why a grown man, a father, is even remotely discussing my ‘body count’ is beyond me,” Tana said.

“Y’all have obviously seen the paparazzi videos of him stalking me down for a selfie. And I’m getting tired of the incessant FaceTimes and texts like these.”

She also said that she was being dragged, because of comments she’s made in the past.

Tana went on to share a screenshot of alleged text messages the 46-year-old father had sent her, saying “Hey” and “Wow.”

She then shared a screenshot of alleged messages from her friend, which read “Ewww it was Monty Lopez trying to rail me at the club like fully took his [shirt] off?

“And I think all of my young friends are very tired of him acting like this,” Tana said. “So Monty, my dear, if you want war, so be it. I feel kind of strange beefing with this man at his prehistoric age, especially when I’ve seen him put so many things up his nose at several teenage events.”

The YouTuber ended the video, by saying her stories about Monty would make good podcast content to discuss on Jeff FM. “See you in court… or jail” she ended.

Monty Lopez has yet to respond to Tana’s allegations.