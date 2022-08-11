Addison Rae’s mom calls out daughter on social media after being unfollowed

Fans think that TikTok star Addison Rae is being publicly called out by her mom, Sheri Easterling, after unfollowing her amid ongoing drama with her father, Monty Lopez.

The dramatic saga of Addison Rae’s family feud continues as Sheri Easterling, Addison’s mother, appears to be publicly slamming her daughter on social media.

Addison notably unfollowed her mom amid the ongoing cheating allegations against her father, Monty Lopez, who was found to be seeing another woman in July 2022.

Since then, Lopez has been making a stir online, calling out rapper Yung Gravy for hitting on Sheri and even challenging him to a boxing match in a viral TikTok video.

It seems as though Sheri isn’t taking Addison’s unfollow very well, first calling the incident “heart wrenching” in an Instagram comment.

Instagram: sherinicole Addison Rae is having a feud with her mom, Sheri Nicole.

Things are heating up even more, though, as Addison Rae’s mom seemed to speak further on the situation between herself and her daughter in a tweet on August 11.

“Cried my heart out to you and that’s what I get?” Sheri wrote. Although it’s unclear exactly who she’s referencing in her post, fans are tying her comments to Addison in wake of her unfollow and another post Sheri made prior to this one.

“Parents endure so much pain. Especially when they’ve only ever wanted good for their children. Sending love to any and all moms who struggle.”

Sheri has made several other tweets in response to backlash on her post after a user criticized her for making her family drama public.

“I’m not loving attention?” Sheri hit back. “I truly feel this as A HUMAN BEING!”

“Sad what fame can do to grown parents,” the user retorted. “I truly feel sorry for your children.”

“It may have changed some but certainly NOT ME,” Sheri wrote.

For now, it’s unclear what, exactly, is going on in the Rae family fold — but Addison herself is focused on her fans, giving them a heartfelt thank-you message the very same day as her mother’s tweets after her unreleased album leaked on SoundCloud.