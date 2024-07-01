Rihanna fans create viral meme of A$AP Rocky’s reaction to her rapping ‘TGIF’ 

After Rihanna’s post went viral, fans created a meme of A$AP Rocky reacting to her rapping GloRilla’s song ‘TGIF.’

On Friday, June 28, Rihanna posted a clip of herself rapping GloRilla’s song ‘TGIF’ to her husband A$AP Rocky.

In the video, the ‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ artist could be heard giggling through the song’s explicit lyrics, “7 pm Friday, it’s 95 degrees…”

A$AP Rocky reacted by placing his hands on his waist and saying, “I’m too old for this sh*t.”

Since posting, the clip has gone mega-viral – with many fans having turned A$AP Rocky’s comical reaction into a meme.

In addition to the meme’s photo, X users added their rendition of what A$AP Rocky was likely thinking while Rihanna was rapping to him.

“I think she’s ready for the 3rd one,” one fan joked about the two having a third child together, as they already share sons RZA and Riot.

Fans continued to poke fun at the look that A$AP Rocky gave Rihanna. Many agreed that he couldn’t believe he “owned all that.”

One fan even said he looked like a “middle-aged man who is already late for a meeting that’s started while the wife is busy wasting his time on purpose but he can’t do anything because It’s a couples event and he must go with his wife.”

GloRilla also found the video amusing and reposted it on X with the caption, “RIRIIIII AHHHHHHH … I can’t breathe.” She followed up the next day by tweeting how she was “still high off dat Rihanna video.”

Justin Timberlake also went viral in June after a meme surrounding his DWI arrest gained monumental traction online.

Many fans created videos or photos of him performing with a caption that read, “Sir, I need you to walk in a straight line for me.”