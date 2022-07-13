YouTuber Chloe Donald gets TikTok account banned for being “underage”

Eleni Thomas . 49 minutes ago

Chloe Donald has just revealed she has been logged out of her TikTok account and been permanently banned on the platform due to her allegedly breaking “community guidelines” by being underage. The content creator is 27.

Chloe Donald has been gaining popularity over recent years. She is on Twitch, Youtube and many more content platforms. Donald does a variety of content from gameplay videos, vlogs and even G FUEl reviews. She is also one of the only creators who has a sponsorship with Roman Atwood’s company “Smile More.”

However, she’s been struggling to prove to platforms she’s actually old enough to be on there.

Six months ago, the 27-year-old Scottish streamer had her comment sections disabled on YouTube due to the platform believing she was underage. After the situation she was open about discussing how YouTube steps in to disable comments. The reasoning she believes is possibly due to her “child-like appearance.”

This is part of the 2019 YouTube feature that turns off comments on videos that include children as a way to minimize predatory messages. However, Donald now finds herself yet again facing issues with verifying her age, this time on TikTok.

TikTok believes Chloe Donald is much younger than her actual age

On Twitter, Donald has been uploading screenshots of how she is now unable to access her TikTok account. In one tweet, Donald posted an image of her banned account. It was captioned, “apparently they can’t verify my age, even though I am 27 and have submitted my passport ID.”

She then discusses her surprise at the news. How a warning or a heads up was never given. She is also now calling on her community to help rectify this mistake. When reaching out to the TikTok support team to clear up the issue, they doubled down on her age being the cause for the ban.

The message from TikTok even goes so far as saying she is under the age of 13 and that the “account has been permanently deleted” as a result of Donald not being in TikTok’s “experience for younger users.”

However, Donald does seem to be trying to make light of the situation. After revealing her banning from TikTok, she has posted about her Twitch content with the caption “13 year old gamer streaming.”

Donald is still waiting to hear back about fixing the banning of her TikTok account. TikTok are yet to comment on Chloe Donald’s banning, other than the messages sent about her being under the age of 13.