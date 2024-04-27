YouTuber claims she could’ve been kidnapped after man gave her chocolate with injection mark

A Korean YouTuber believes she could have been kidnapped after she was handed a chocolate bar with a visible injection mark on it by a random man in Seoul, South Korea.

Content creator Shining Gakyung sparked concerns when she revealed that she accepted a chocolate bar from a foreign man while live-streaming at a restaurant in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul, South Korea.

“Don’t eat it because it’s food given to you by a stranger,” one concerned viewer wrote in the live chat as the streamer showed the chocolate to the camera. “If you eat it, you may be kidnapped.”

Article continues after ad

When she noticed an apparent tiny injection mark, Gagyeong decided to cut the chocolate bar in half to inspect it further. Looking inside, she found an area of discoloration near the suspected “needle mark.”

The Korean YouTuber then tried to find the man who gave her the chocolate but couldn’t. “There is a hole in the chocolate here,” she said. “I can see that only the hole is subtly wet.”

Article continues after ad

She then told her viewers, “I never imagined there would be a syringe mark,” adding, “If I really ate it, I would have been in big trouble.”

On April 22, Gakyung posted a short clip of the incident to her YouTube channel and titled it “Be Careful of the Kidnapping Method” to warn people of potential kidnappings in the district. Many users in the comments expressed their concerns regarding drug-related crimes in the area.

Article continues after ad

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, social media has been buzzing with warnings about being cautious of strangers handing out alcohol or food, especially at clubs in Itaewon.

Korea Customs reported a rise in instances of “Pongdang Drugs,” a criminal tactic aimed at getting people addicted to drugs, often leading to subsequent crimes being perpetrated against them.