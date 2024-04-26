Kai Cenat responds to Kanye West’s claims that he’s an “industry plant”

Kai Cenat has hit back after being called an “industry plant” by Kanye West following their brief clothing feud over pants that didn’t fit.

Since Kai Cenat criticized Kanye West’s new YZY clothing line for incorrect sizing — showcasing pants way too big for him — the two have been locked in a “bizarre” feud.

West, who didn’t take kindly to the comments Cenat made, started beef with the American streamer via Instagram DM’s and even called him an “industry plant” while on an episode of The Download podcast.

Now, Cenat has responded to the allegations against him, expressing his confusion over why incorrectly sized pants were causing so much drama.

Article continues after ad

Cenat watched the podcast episode while streaming on Twitch, with a clipped recording of his reaction being reposted to X (formerly Twitter) by user ‘GlorifyMind‘.

First shouting at the mispronunciation of his name, Cenat went on to point out that he had been “doing this sh** since 2018,” from Facebook to “funny skits.”

Article continues after ad

“F*** that,” he then proclaimed, before getting visibly annoyed over the entire situation stemming from pants that didn’t fit him.

“Why is we arguing, brah [sic]?” the streamer yelled. “Man, what the f***. Bro, Ye. Just send me some new pants, bro… all of this [because] the pants don’t fit?”

Article continues after ad

Stating he was “far from an industry plant”, Cenat directed his next words at West himself by reiterating that the pair didn’t have to be beefing over a clothing line.