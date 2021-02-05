Logo
YouTuber Airrack reveals how he went from 0 to 1m subscribers in a year

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:00

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Airrack

In 2020, Eric “Airrack” Decker proved that it is still possible to make a name for yourself on YouTube within a short space of time, making way for new talent to get recognized.

Between January and December of last year, during a global health crisis, Airrack went from zero to 1 million subscribers. Despite this extraordinary feat, his ambitions are even bigger for 2021.

In 2019, Airrack was just Eric Decker, a video producer in his early twenties from Georgia, who dreamed of becoming a fully-fledged YouTuber, and he simply decided that 2020 was the year he would do that, setting himself the goal of 1 million subscribers by 2021.

Airrack on island with yacht
Instagram: Airrack
Airrack has earned the attention of high-profile names like Logan Paul and David Dobrik

“I always wanted to try to do YouTube, so why not set the most audacious goal possible,” he told Dexerto in an exclusive interview. “The goal was like proof that it’s still possible to run the entire channel just to see if YouTube is in fact too saturated or if it’s still possible to make it on the platform in 2020.”

Evidently it is still possible; In April, his most viewed video “I Bought Logan Paul’s $90,000 Couches” blew up, and currently has 2.5 million views. By August, Eric’s channel had already reached half a million subscribers and earned the attention of the Paul brothers and even David Dobrik. Then in September, Airrack posted what he says is his favorite video so far — but also his worst experience.

The YouTuber attempted to steal an $800,000 private island from none other than Mr Beast himself, and successfully planted a flag in the ground on the beach. But it didn’t go as smoothly as he’d hoped.

“We got stuck 200 miles off the coast of America… we genuinely thought we were going to die. Iit was a really stupid idea. We went out there with a 1 engine boat. Everyone was telling us not to do it and we did it, and then the boat basically broke in the middle of the ocean and we had no way of leaving.

“We had to pay $4,000 and max out a credit card to get a private jet to pick us up because there are no airplanes out there. I mean it was misery but looking back it’s one of those stories I will tell my grandkids. It’s one of the craziest things we’ve ever done.”

This also became the influence for his final challenge of the “worst best year” of Eric’s life: stranding himself on a deserted island until he hit his goal. While he was thankful to get off the island where he slept on the sand every night, and amid sleet showers, Eric said his fans are the reason he succeeded: “I think I have subconsciously created a fan base that is crazy and they’ll do anything because I am crazy and will do anything.”

His “Save Airrack” campaign resulted in over 100,000 sign-ups on his website and 2 million link clicks. One crazy fan from Bulgaria drove a massive 30,000 subscribers to Airrack’s YouTube channel and won a collaboration with him as a result, although of course, that will have to wait.

Meanwhile, a collaboration between Airrack and Mr Beast is in the pipeline, and with Eric now deep into the YouTube community, collaborations with even more high-profile names are a strong likelihood. “The people that were once your inspiration become some of your best friends, it’s the coolest thing,” Eric said. He now lives with YouTuber George Janko and other creators in North Hollywood in what he jokingly described as the “really really hype house.”

What next for Airrack?

Eric said that his goal was initially to reach 20 million subscribers in five years, but after the past year’s success, he thinks he can do better — his new mission is “to become one of the biggest YouTubers on planet earth.”

In 2021, Eric will continue to push out as much groundbreaking content as possible, which he says is part of the key to his success: “When you stop uploading is when you lose… keep making content, and don’t lose yourself in this rat race we’re all in.”

On top of that, he wants to focus on other platforms too in order to build up his brand, eventually breaking into the top 20 YouTube creators in the world.

Eric predicts that “in 5 years there will be probably 10-20 YouTube channels that have 20-50 million subscribers and they’re going to be personality based. 50% of attention on the platform will go to those 20 people… I think every day it becomes more difficult to make it on the platform.”

But despite a monopolization of huge names, he said “YouTube is not going anywhere. I very strongly believe in YouTube as a platform.” And Eric isn’t going anywhere either: “This is exactly what I want to be doing forever”

Charli D’Amelio reveals some of the worst DMs she’s received: “Just end it all”

Published: 5/Feb/2021 15:25

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio poses in an Instagram picture
Instagram: charlidamelio

On the 2 Chix podcast with sister Dixie, Charli D’Amelio revealed some of the disturbing private messages she has received on social media from trolls.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is the single most-followed person on TikTok, standing at a hugely impressive 107 million followers. Her older sister Dixie also has a substantial 48 million followers, and the pair has become very much a team, producing a vast amount of content with each other.

One form of these content forms is their podcast 2 Chix, in which the girls have shared both funny stories along with personal stories or aspects of their internet fame that affect them.

TikTok popularity has by no means been an easy ride for Charli and Dixie, facing constant criticism from haters. Things even escalated in November of 2020 after fans called them ‘ungrateful’ for acting disgusted over having to eat a chef-prepared snail, despite the chef also being in on the joke.

dixie and charli damelio on Instagram
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

Charli also revealed that at the time she had received countless nasty messages and death threats from people, and now on the podcast she has given her fans a glimpse into what her Instagram DMs look like.

“I feel like people forget that I can see my DM requests. So like, if you say stuff to me I see it,” Charli said. She explained that in July a girl sent her a message saying, “you are perfect,” and then 7 months later a very different message that read, “literally wtf, shut up.”

Other messages she read out included, “skin and bone wh*re die,” and, “you have no talent, just end it all.”

Topic starts at 11:27

She followed the comments by saying, “before we think that I’m a big baby, we can think about the things that I have to see when I go on my phone. So, I stopped going on my phone. I kind of want you guys to understand both sides, you know.”

Charli also made sure to reiterate to her listeners that she’s a lot more likely to see the nasty messages than the nice ones. “We do actually see the stuff that you guys say about us. Usually, we see the bad stuff more. Because the bad stuff gets pushed. So as much as you guys think we see the, ‘we love you’ and all of that stuff, we see a lot more negativity, because people play into that.”

The peek inside Charli’s DMs may surprise some, but not others, as this level of vicious hate is unfortunately commonplace in online communities.