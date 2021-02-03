Why is Corpse Husband so successful? - Dexerto

Corpse Husband found unprecedented success in 2020, and his cult-like following shows no signs of slowing down in 2021. But what has made him so successful?

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who experienced a rather abrupt surge in popularity in the last year, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015 and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face. Since then he has begun streaming, releasing music, and posting on most social media platforms.

At the time of writing, he has more than 7 million YouTube subscribers, having grown from just 1.4 million in September 2020. In the space of roughly 2 months, he gained 3 million followers on Instagram, and 2.6 million Twitter followers. His single “E-girls are ruining my life” now has more than 93 million streams on Spotify.

It seems that his viewers will go to extraordinary lengths to show their loyalty. One fan got a tattoo of a strand of the YouTuber’s hair, another got a tattoo of the sound wave of him breathing after he posted an audio clip on Twitter.

His viewers even won out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

Why is he so successful?

To begin with, Corpse Husband’s anonymity allows him to stand out among the rest. The mystery as to what his face might look like has become almost a game to his fellow creators and his fans alike. Some try to do the detective work and figure out who he is, others make predictions or draw artistic interpretations of what they imagine him to look like.

Corpse has intermittently revealed small details about himself, and even the tiniest piece of information is lapped up by fans. In the past Corpse has done a hand reveal, shown a strand of his hair, and even shown a picture of his lower half on Instagram showing off jewelry, painted nails, and veiny arms.

He isn’t the only social media star to have proved this method works. Minecraft streamer Dream has also capitalized on anonymity and gradually reveals certain aspects of himself. This notably blew up when he trended on New Years Day after doing a ‘neck reveal’ in MrBeast’s 2021 YouTube rewind.

Read More: TikTok adding new features to stop fake news

Of course, one of Corpse Husband’s more unique features is his voice, which is extraordinarily deep and something that a lot of his viewers seem to lust over. The sound of his voice leads to the assumption that his appearance must also be attractive, and something similar to the ‘Eboy’ look that grew popular on TikTok. This only adds to his allure.

As Corpse becomes more popular, his cult grows because, as we saw with Charli D’Amelio, popularity breeds even more popularity. As more people find out about the hype, more people will join in.

Much to fans’ disappointment, however, if Corpse wants to keep his brand going, he won’t be revealing his face anytime soon. If he does, the magic of the mystery will die, and the game will be over.