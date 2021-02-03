 Why is Corpse Husband so successful? - Dexerto
Why is Corpse Husband so successful?

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:28

by Alice Hearing
Corpse Husband success
YouTube: Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband found unprecedented success in 2020, and his cult-like following shows no signs of slowing down in 2021. But what has made him so successful?

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who experienced a rather abrupt surge in popularity in the last year, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015 and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face. Since then he has begun streaming, releasing music, and posting on most social media platforms.

At the time of writing, he has more than 7 million YouTube subscribers, having grown from just 1.4 million in September 2020. In the space of roughly 2 months, he gained 3 million followers on Instagram, and 2.6 million Twitter followers. His single “E-girls are ruining my life” now has more than 93 million streams on Spotify.

Instagram Corpse Husband
Instagram: Corpse_Husband
Corpse Husband revealed his arms in an Instagram post

It seems that his viewers will go to extraordinary lengths to show their loyalty. One fan got a tattoo of a strand of the YouTuber’s hair, another got a tattoo of the sound wave of him breathing after he posted an audio clip on Twitter.

His viewers even won out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

Why is he so successful?

To begin with, Corpse Husband’s anonymity allows him to stand out among the rest. The mystery as to what his face might look like has become almost a game to his fellow creators and his fans alike. Some try to do the detective work and figure out who he is, others make predictions or draw artistic interpretations of what they imagine him to look like.

@corpse_husbandThis is my only account, and I don’t even use tiktok ##corpsehusband♬ E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! – CORPSE & Savage Ga$p

Corpse has intermittently revealed small details about himself, and even the tiniest piece of information is lapped up by fans. In the past Corpse has done a hand reveal, shown a strand of his hair, and even shown a picture of his lower half on Instagram showing off jewelry, painted nails, and veiny arms.

He isn’t the only social media star to have proved this method works. Minecraft streamer Dream has also capitalized on anonymity and gradually reveals certain aspects of himself. This notably blew up when he trended on New Years Day after doing a ‘neck reveal’ in MrBeast’s 2021 YouTube rewind.

Of course, one of Corpse Husband’s more unique features is his voice, which is extraordinarily deep and something that a lot of his viewers seem to lust over. The sound of his voice leads to the assumption that his appearance must also be attractive, and something similar to the ‘Eboy’ look that grew popular on TikTok. This only adds to his allure.

As Corpse becomes more popular, his cult grows because, as we saw with Charli D’Amelio, popularity breeds even more popularity. As more people find out about the hype, more people will join in.

Much to fans’ disappointment, however, if Corpse wants to keep his brand going, he won’t be revealing his face anytime soon. If he does, the magic of the mystery will die, and the game will be over.

How to vote in Kids Choice Awards: Charli D’Amelio, David Dobrik & more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 13:17

by Jacob Hale
nick kids choice awards 2021
Nickelodeon

Share

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 are rapidly approaching, and some of your favorite YouTube, TikTok and gaming stars are up for awards. Here’s the nominees and how you can vote for your winner.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are always one of the most exciting nights of the year, with top young entertainers from across social media, film and TV being awarded for their work.

Winners in 2020 included the likes of Jojo Siwa for Social Music Star, David Dobrik for Male Social Star and Millie Bobby Brown for TV actress.

The event sees stars from all over the world come together to celebrate in an awards ceremony with fun at its core. Now, let’s take a look at the social media nominees and how you can vote for them.

david dobrik nickelodeon kids choice awards
Instagram: daviddobrik
David Dobrik will be hoping to win yet another Kids Choice Award.

How to vote in the Kids’ Choice Awards

Before finding out the nominees, you’ll want to know where to go to vote for your favorites. All you have to do is head over to the official website, where you can look through every single award and find out more about the show.

Female Social Star nominees

The following influencers have been nominated for Favorite Female Social Star:

  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • GamerGirl
  • Addison Rae
  • JoJo Siwa
  • Maddie Ziegler

Male Social Star nominees

The following content creators have been nominated for Favorite Male Social Star:

  • James Charles
  • Jason Derulo
  • David Dobrik
  • MrBeast
  • Ninja
  • Ryan’s World

Favorite Video Game

If you’re a gaming fan and planning on voting for your favorite gamers on the above lists, you might want to vote on Favorite Video Game, too. Here’s the nominees:

  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Fortnite
  • Minecraft
  • Pokémon GO
  • Roblox
kenan thompson kids choice awards
YouTube: Nickelodeon
Former Nickelodeon star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards.

As well as non-online awards across music, sport, film and more, these awards put the power in the hands of the fans, who can (and do) vote in their droves to award their favorites.

The 2020 awards saw David Dobrik take home Favorite Male Social Star, so he’ll be looking to go back-to-back. Meanwhile, Favorite Female Social Star was awarded to Jules ‘Annie’ LeBlanc in 2020, so we’re guaranteed a new winner in 2021.

Be sure to head over to the KCA website and get your vote in before the show airs on March 13, 2021.