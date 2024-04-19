YouTuber Airrack’s mission to try every US Airline ends with major surprise

YouTuber Airrack recently went on a trek to fly on every airline in the United States, buying the most expensive seat on each flight in the process.

With over 14 million subscribers on YouTube, Airrack has skyrocketed in popularity over the years with his viral videos where he sets off to do random things around the world.

His latest video involves flying around the United States on all 28 available airlines, revealing the downsides and advantages to each one — assuming there are any.

Airrack gave himself three simple rules to follow, though. He wasn’t allowed to leave the airport at any point, he had to buy the most expensive seat on the airplane, and he wasn’t able to get any food or drinks that weren’t available inside of the airport.

“I’m ready to dedicate however many days of my life it takes to try every single airline in the country,” said Airrack.

The YouTuber started rocky with United Airlines and Horizon Air causing several delays in his meticulously planned flight schedule, but several other flights made up for it with overall good experiences.

It was all planned so that his final flight would be the “most luxurious domestic flight” in the United States, but a change of plans right before boarding saw him giving up his ticket.

Airrack called his brother for a chat before recording the intro for his final flight and realized that he had been “gone for so long.”

“Not just the six days that I’ve been doing this video, but the four years I’ve been doing YouTube. Makes me think of my mom,” he said while explaining how much his mom supported him in his YouTube career.

“What I’m trying to say, is that I think I’ve decided I’m going to cancel my flight home and book the first flight I possibly can to go find my mom.

“I’m gonna be honest, after flying 30 flights in a week — it’s all the same.”