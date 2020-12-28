Logo
YouTuber Airrack finally leaves deserted island after hitting 1M subscribers in just one year

Published: 28/Dec/2020 13:00

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Airrack

YouTuber Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker spent his Christmas on a deserted island after vowing not to leave until he hit 1 million subscribers on his channel – now he is finally free.

At 23-years-old, the rising star has gained a massive following in just the last year for his bizarre antics and nail-biting pranks on internet celebrities.

In previous videos he dropped a yacht into Logan Paul’s swimming pool, he pranked David Dobrik, and he broke into Jake Paul’s fight with Nate Robinson at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

No stunt Airrack pulls is a small one, and this time he set himself the challenge of staying on a deserted island, over the Christmas holiday, until his subscribers helped him to hit the 1 million mark.

Eric Decker Airrack YouTube
Instagram: Airrack
Eric started the year with zero subscribers

Starting on December 20, at just over 800,000 subscribers, Airrack began his quest and started live streaming life on the island, using the tag #saveairrack to spread the word.

Finally, after 6 days, on December 27 Airrack was able to escape to the comforts at home after watching his subscriber count hit and surpass 1 million in a tense live stream in a dark tent while it poured with rain.

As the live count was seconds away from hitting the goal, Airrack said, “I just wanna say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart to each of you. We started this year at zero…this is the crescendo of an entire year’s worth of work and complete sacrifice of all else and I’m so excited to be doing this with you guys.

“Thanks for allowing us to serve you guys, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing but better and bigger… this is just the beginning you know? I’m excited for 10 and 20 million.”

After minutes of staring at the counter that felt like hours, it finally hit 7 figures causing Airrack and co-creator Mack to jump out of their chairs in excitement and scream “We did it!” Airrack paced back and forth with his hands on his head in disbelief.

Nikita Dragun slammed for wearing face shield wrong

Published: 28/Dec/2020 12:40

by Lauren Bergin
Nikita Dragun posing in a pink hazmat suit
Instagram: Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun

As times continue to get tougher across the globe fans have spoken out against YouTube beauty guru Nikita Dragun for wearing her face shield incorrectly. 

YouTube’s beauty scene is filled to the brim with iconic personalities who have become role models for fans around the world. From James Charles to Jeffree Star, Tati Westbrook to NikkiTutorials, beauty YouTubers have become some of the most popular on the platform.

With great power comes great responsibility, though. While streamers and influencers have legions of fans who will always support them, such as Valkyrae, who has caused mass concern by literally vanishing mid-stream, others are sometimes so polarizing that their own admirers struggle to condone their actions.

Enter Nikita Dragun, one of the beauty world’s most controversial personalities. Looks like she’s managed to create quite the stir yet again.

Nikita Dragun poses in a doorway.
Instagram: Nikita Dragun
Nikita, yet again, has managed to rock the boat.

Nikita Dragun slammed for face shield posts

In a series of Instagram stories, Nikita is seen wandering through a mall wearing a face shield, however, the placement of the item has left internet users unimpressed.

Instead of wearing the item properly in order to cover the entire face, the beauty guru is seen posing with the visor across her mouth, which is in turn not protected using a face mask.

With one image showing her flipping the bird at the camera and a whole host of Instagram Stories showing the YouTube icon having fun, it’s safe to say that the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

Nikita Dragun flips bird with upside down face shield
Nikita Dragun
Nikita can be seen flipping the bird wearing an upside-down face shield.

This was made even worse when Twitter personality Sun Hashira Edgar called her out for “only wearing a face shield, not a mask.”

Twitter reacts

An angry chain of Twitter responses greeted Nikita. Fans and Twitter users alike have shared their opinions on the situation.

One respondent slammed the guru, writing that “the fact she’s this vain… I gotta laugh.”

Another roasted Nikita for thinking that “some people just think they’re too pretty to cover up for the health of everyone else.”

A final commenter also highlighted the fact that the YouTuber has a face covering, but has elected not to use it because she “is so vain.”

This entire situation is a reminder that controversy certainly stirs up extreme reactions. Will Nikita have to issue an apology for this? Or will the whole incident blow over? Watch this space and grab some tea, it seems like the controversy is still yet to brew.