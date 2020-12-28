YouTuber Airrack finally leaves deserted island after hitting 1M subscribers in just one year

YouTuber Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker spent his Christmas on a deserted island after vowing not to leave until he hit 1 million subscribers on his channel – now he is finally free.

At 23-years-old, the rising star has gained a massive following in just the last year for his bizarre antics and nail-biting pranks on internet celebrities.

In previous videos he dropped a yacht into Logan Paul’s swimming pool, he pranked David Dobrik, and he broke into Jake Paul’s fight with Nate Robinson at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

No stunt Airrack pulls is a small one, and this time he set himself the challenge of staying on a deserted island, over the Christmas holiday, until his subscribers helped him to hit the 1 million mark.

Starting on December 20, at just over 800,000 subscribers, Airrack began his quest and started live streaming life on the island, using the tag #saveairrack to spread the word.

Finally, after 6 days, on December 27 Airrack was able to escape to the comforts at home after watching his subscriber count hit and surpass 1 million in a tense live stream in a dark tent while it poured with rain.

As the live count was seconds away from hitting the goal, Airrack said, “I just wanna say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart to each of you. We started this year at zero…this is the crescendo of an entire year’s worth of work and complete sacrifice of all else and I’m so excited to be doing this with you guys.

Read More: Nikita Dragun slammed for wearing face shield wrong

“Thanks for allowing us to serve you guys, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing but better and bigger… this is just the beginning you know? I’m excited for 10 and 20 million.”

After minutes of staring at the counter that felt like hours, it finally hit 7 figures causing Airrack and co-creator Mack to jump out of their chairs in excitement and scream “We did it!” Airrack paced back and forth with his hands on his head in disbelief.