How to use new Hive Social app and why it’s so popular - Dexerto

While there are a few giants within the social media sphere, it seems that a new app has broken into the inner circle, and it’s being spearheaded by Gen Z users. Here’s everything you need to know about the surprising Hive app.

In the age of Twitter, Instagram and TikTok superiority, it’s hard for new social media apps to find a foothold and compete with other giants in the space.

However, one application has seemingly gone viral overnight, thanks to Gen Z users. It’s name is Hive, and it’s already taking the social media world by storm.

What is the Hive app?

The Hive app is a new social media platform that seems to combine the best features of Instagram and Twitter.

With a switchable layout for individual profiles, users can browse through media a la Instagram or look through someone’s feed Twitter-style, as well as use an explore page with featured and trending tabs.

An especially interesting feature of the Hive app is users’ ability to add music to their profiles, taking us all back to the days of MySpace.

How do you use it?

Hive acts much like Instagram, although some user have experienced glitches here and there while browsing through and uploading content.

All one needs to do is create an account and start posting. To find and connect with other users, simply use the ‘Browse’ feature, which can be reached via the magnifying glass icon on the bottom left of your screen.

From there, you can search for individual keywords, check out what’s trending, or what content is being specifically featured by Hive.

As for the app’s appeal, its surprisingly versatile. Users can upload photos, create text posts, and even share music, all from the same application – sort of like Tumblr, in a manner of speaking.

Why is Hive so popular all of the sudden?

Hive has become incredibly popular over the past week, with the platform revealing that it received a whopping 130,000 new users overnight on February 2.

Y’all we didn’t expect this volume of traffic😯 We gained 130,00 users overnight. We’re working on getting the servers back up. Thank you for all the love, we appreciate you guys! We’ll post as soon as we’re back. pic.twitter.com/cKrXEi2SgB — Hive (@TheHIVE_Social) February 3, 2021

But what exactly has users flocking to this new platform? According to some, its a response to the many glitches and controversial policies set in place by Instagram, with people hoping to use Hive’s Instagram-like layout as a replacement for the platform.

With so many new faces downloading the application, its servers even went down due to all the new love — and while consumers are still debating on whether making the switch from Insta to Hive permanent, we suggest you try it out for yourself to see if it’s worth the hype.