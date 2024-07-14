MrBeast put 50 of the biggest YouTubers in the world in a cube and challenged them to stay inside for as long as they could, with only one standing at the end. But who won the million dollars for their subscribers, and how did each creator get eliminated?

The task of staying in a box for as long as possible may sound simple on paper, but being shoved in a small area with 49 other people for hours on end isn’t a challenge for the faint of heart.

Additionally, MrBeast put up a variety of challenges meant to take competitors out of the running to keep the pressure on while the YouTubers were in there.

And, though MrBeast has done a lot of philanthropy work over the years, this challenge is giving $1 million to the winner for them to give to their own subscribers.

Here’s a full list of every creator in the MrBeast $1 million dollar YouTuber challenge, the order in which they got knocked out, how they ultimately got booted from the challenge, and who won it all.

Which YouTubers were in MrBeast’s $1 mil challenge?

Here’s a full list of YouTube creators that took part in his challenge in alphabetical order. If you want to immediately see how your favorite creator got knocked out or if they won, this list will send you right to where they ended the competition.

How every YouTuber got eliminated in MrBeast’s $1 mil challenge

50. Mark Rober

Mark Rober got eliminated almost immediately after missing a 3-pointer in MrBeast’s first challenge. YouTubers had the opportunity to step outside the box for a chance to win one of their subscribers a Cybertruck if they were able to sink a hoop from the 3 point line, but he missed and was knocked out.

49. JiDion

JiDion stepped up a short time after Mark and missed the hoop by a mile, also getting eliminated from the challenge.

48. Ryan Trahan

Though FaZe Rug managed to get a hoop and win a Cybertruck for one of his subs, Ryan Trahan tried to do the same and was eliminated.

47. Nil Ojeda

Nil got bored after sitting in the box for a while and decided to toe the red line surrounding the box. His foot shifted just outside of it, resulting in his elimination.

46. LilyPichu

LilyPichu grabbed a bunch of cash from the floor in her jacket and willingly walked out so MrBeast could issue his next challenge with 45 creators remaining. At least she went out on her own terms.

45. Pokimane

MrBeast issued a challenge ripped straight out of Squid Game, requiring contestants to carve shapes out of a brittle sugar cookie. Pokimane got an umbrella shape to carve out and was the first to crack.

44. Sketch

Sketch followed a short time after Poki, with his umbrella cracking right down the middle despite his best efforts.

43. Colby

One part of the Sam and Colby duo, Colby was eliminated in the sugar cookie challenge after his cookie cracked.

42. FaZe Rug

FaZe Rug went down in a similar fashion to Colby, although at least he was able to win one of his subscribers a Cybertruck.

41. Michael Reeves

Michael Reeves also went down at this stage and was sent home after his sugar cookie cracked.

40. Fede Vigevani

Fede‘s cookie cracked and he was eliminated.

39. Ossy Marwah

Ossy Marwah also cracked under the pressure and couldn’t get his cookie out of the mold.

38. Alexa Rivera

Alexa Rivera got taken down in this stage as well due to not being able to get her cookie carved out in time.

37. JSchlatt

Like the others here, JSchlatt‘s cookie cracked in the Squid Game-inspired challenge.

36. Mastu

Mastu got eliminated at the sugar cookie stage as well.

35. MatPat

MatPat was the last YouTuber to get filtered by the sugar cookie challenge, with the other creators still in the game. Now he’s retired for real this time, though his Game Theory legacy still lives on.

34. KSI

MrBeast taped creators together in teams of two and then had them face off in a giant Jenga challenge. KSI got pitted against AJ Shabeel and, when the two were out of moves to make, KSI was all but eliminated by default. However, he took matters into his own hands and carried AJ out with him.

Article continues after ad

After this, the contestants ruled that AJ should be able to stay in since he was carried out against his will, leaving just KSI to be eliminated. After this, MrBeast swapped out for smaller Jenga towers to speed things up.

33. Chunkz

Chunkz booted himself out of the competition by kicking down his tower, claiming that his opponent Niko had a great video idea for if he won the competition. So, he ultimately bowed out.

32. Vikkstar123

Vikkstar also went out in a similar fashion to Chunkz, knocking over his own tower and giving LazarBeam the win so he’d have a chance to win the million.

31. Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch went down to Valkyrae in the Jenga challenge, with them stacking the tower high before it ultimately toppled.

30. Odd1sOut

Jaiden came out on top in the battle of animation YouTubers, with Odd1sOut slightly shifting the tower and causing it to fall.

29. Kwaktube

Kwaktube lost in his Jenga battle against SUSHI RAMEN and was knocked out.

28. JacksFilms

JacksFilms lost to SPD. He knew it was coming and let the Jenga tower fall right on top of him, embracing the loss.

27. Charlie (penguinz0/MoistCr1TiKaL)

Ludwig played out his Jenga game with confidence, leaving Charlie in the dust. As Charlie put it, “That wasn’t even close.”

26. Amine

Amine fell in the Jenga stage as well, losing as he was trying to place his block back on the tower.

25. Jesser

Jesser may have won a Cybertruck for one of his subscribers in the very first challenge, but Jenga is where his run ended.

24. Michelle Khare

Michelle Khare lost to MKBHD, securing the tech YouTuber a spot in the next stage.

23. Andrea Botez

In the battle of Botez sisters, Alex came out on top of Andrea. If it was a game of Chess instead of Jenga, maybe things would have gone differently.

22. Deestroying

Deestroying fell to Nick DiGiovani as the game got closer and closer to being cut down to 20 contestants.

21. Spreen

Spreen went down in the Jenga challenge as well, but he was eliminated off-screen.

20. Ibai

Ibai went down off-screen as well during Jenga. He shouldn’t feel too bad, though, considering he broke Twitch’s concurrent viewership record with La Velada Del Año 4, a boxing event that peaked at over 3.8 million viewers.

19. Carry Minati

Carry Minati’s Jenga match against Logan Paul was one of the most tense battles of the day, with the two of them bringing things down to the wire. However, Paul was ultimately the one who came out on top.

18. Enaldinho

The match between Enaldinho and Quackity was unlike any other at this stage. The two YouTubers went at it for two hours longer than anyone else in the box, stacking and re-stacking the tower multiple times. However, Quackity was the victor of the final match for this stage.

Honorable mention: IShowSpeed

Speed was over 24 hours late for the challenge, and the remaining competitors voted not to let him in. He got knocked out before he even got the chance to step in the box. That’s no surprise considering how much he’s been travelling as of late, but surely disappointing for his fans.

17. Sam

This is where the Steal or No Steal stage started. One contestant got to look inside a briefcase to see if that case would eliminate them or keep them in the challenge, and then another competitor got to decide whether they’d steal that case or keep it.

Logan was honest with Sam about the case not being safe, but Sam took it anyways and was eliminated from the challenge.

16. LazarBeams

LazarBeams chose to steal the case from Ludwig without even letting Lud look inside, and that case got him immediately eliminated from the challenge.

15. Quackity

Quackity got all the way through that tense Jenga game, only to get taken out by bad luck with a case.

14. Niko

Niko also went down at this stage, leaving the video idea Chunkz sacrificed his run for in the bin.

13. SUSHI RAMEN

Riku, a.k.a. SUSHI RAMEN, unfortunately went down after getting the wrong case as well in this challenge.

12. Valkyrae

Valkyrae was on the podium for a while, with a few competitors stealing Safe cases from her. Ultimately, MKBHD read her “like a book” and stuck her with the case that’d eliminate her.

11. MKBHD

Alex Botez chose not to take MKBHD‘s case, leaving him as the last one to get taken out at this point in the challenge. It was down to 10 competitors.

9/10. Kai Cenat and AJ Shabeel

Kai Cenat and AJ Shabeel teamed up for a cooking challenge and tried to make dishes that’d impress each judge. Though they made some solid spaghetti tacos for guest judge Miranda Crosgrove to honor ICarly’s legacy, the other guest judges, IShowSpeed and Joey Chestnut, weren’t nearly as happy with their meals.

As a result, both competitors were eliminated at the same time.

8. Logan Paul

Despite killing it in the cooking challenge with MasterChef winner turned YouTuber Nick DiGiovanni, Logan Paul ran out of the box to throw plates alongside IShowSpeed and completely forgot about the fact that he wasn’t supposed to leave the cube.

Logan Paul eliminated himself on accident.

6/7. SpriteDer SPD and Rubius

Both Rubius and SpriteDer SPD didn’t have the cooking skills to match the remaining competition, resulting in their elimination. Only 5 competitors remained at this point.

5. Ludwig

In the last stage of MrBeast’s competition, contestants had to try and figure out who had the million dollar briefcase. If they voted for someone whose briefcase was empty, the person who was chosen would get knocked out.

But, if everyone voted for someone who had the money, that person would win it all. Briefcases got shuffled between rounds.

Ludwig got voted for first and had an empty briefcase, so he got knocked out.

2, 3 and 4. Amixem, Alex Botez, Nick DiGiovanni

Jaiden had the million bucks in her briefcase, and she got voted for by majority. Amixem, Nick DiGiovanni, and Alex Botez all got eliminated. As a result, the winner was…

Winner: JaidenAnimations

Jaiden won the competition and is hoping to use the million to send some of her subscribers to art school so they could get a head-start in their career.

She recounted the moment on her stream afterward, saying that her Among Us skills gave her the poker face she needed to come out on top and stay calm against her opponents.

“I was unironically the most equipped going into this challenge. F***ing Among Us helped me. Obviously I don’t keep the million, this is for me to give away to subscribers. I don’t want to touch a single dollar of it,” she claimed.

Jaiden’s still trying to figure out how she wants to give the money away to her subscribers, and she’s planning to release a video recounting her experience in August 2024.