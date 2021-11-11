xQc warns YouTube they’re making a huge mistake removing ‘dislikes’ from videos

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has warned YouTube against removing “dislikes” from the video platform, claiming that the downvote-button ⁠is actually one of the most important features on the world-famous Google-owned website.

YouTube powerbrokers have announced they will be removing the website’s controversial “dislike” button in a bid to stop “dislike attacks” and harassment.

The Google-owned platform has toyed with the idea of hiding or removing the downvote button for some time now, first floating the idea in 2018 ⁠— coincidentally, the same year their infamous YouTube Rewind video went on to become the site’s most-disliked video ever.

The internet has been split over the recent YouTube decision, with many claiming it’s important to have video dislike counts be public. Among this side of the rift is popular Twitch star xQc who claims the move is a “moronic mistake.”

According to the star Twitch streamer, the decision “doesn’t make any sense,” especially when considering how YouTube viewers actually use the dislike buttons.

“This just isn’t it,” the French-Canadian star said after seeing YouTube’s announcement during his Nov. 10 stream. “If you stand for dogsh*t values, you’re an asshat, you say bullsh*t in your videos, why should you [get likes]?”

According to xQc, the long-standing like-dislike system has become a vital part of the YouTube ecosystem, with many viewers relying on the counts. “If your views are dumb, and you’re a dumbass, the dislike counts tell people you’re a dumbass. Equally, all good things get likes and everyone can see that you approve.

“If you take away this system, anyone can come in, and say anything. Whenever a corporation or brand comes out with a disgusting, trash video that is full of evil things that they’re promoting, they’ll still have a perfect 100% like ratio.

“I don’t want to be over the top, but it’s wrong. YouTube has got this wrong. Surely they see that. Changing [a key feature] like this doesn’t make sense.”

YouTube’s standing line is they’re removing dislikes to avoid “dislike bombs” and hate-fuelled harassment on videos, but the French-Canadian star said he isn’t so convinced this will change anything. He said, “No one asked for this. It really feels like someone got their ego hurt, so there’s panic.”

Google is set to start all the YouTube changes from Wednesday.