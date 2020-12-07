xQc slams viewers hating on female Twitch streamers for their success - Dexerto

xQc slammed viewers who hate on female streamers for their success on Twitch, explaining that they are the minority in a male-dominant industry, and it’s unfair to say “they only made it because they’re hot.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is wholesome at the best of times and controversial at the worst of times. However, his highlights and his lowlights have both helped him become one of the highest-earning streamers on Twitch.

xQc mostly focuses on playing games, but sometimes he finds himself thrown into a situation where he comments on important issues. It happens when viewers pop questions and make comments mid-stream.

In his latest stream, he slammed some viewers who claimed female streamers have an easier time finding success on Twitch, especially if they’re attractive. He explained that it’s statistically incorrect.

“Successful girls in streaming are literally the very, very, very, minority,” he said. “That’s just how it is.” Female streamers have been making strides in recent years. However, in a list of Twitch streamers ranked by followers, 22 of the top 25 are male.

“There isn’t a lot of… crazy successful streamer girls because it’s a male-dominant sector,” he added. “So whenever there’s one or two that arrive, why do people always immediately assume… they only made it because they’re hot?”

“There’s like 2000 successful guys, and when there’s one girl that succeeds, you feel threatened enough to discredit their success,” he said. “B**ch, there’s only one. There’s only one per two thousand. Why do you feel so threatened?”

Some people will disagree with xQc. However, many more will agree, and the statistics back up his claims.

In the end, it’s not about who’s wrong and who’s right. The point xQc is trying to make is that it’s wrong to discredit female streamers for their success on Twitch.

If anything, people should encourage and support female streamers to help narrow the gap. Hopefully, one day, there will be an equal amount of successful streamers from all walks of life.