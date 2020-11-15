 Pokimane named highest earning female Twitch streamer of 2020 - Dexerto
Pokimane named highest earning female Twitch streamer of 2020

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:26

by Georgina Smith
Pokimane poses in front of some leaves
Instagram: pokimanelol

Pokimane Twitch

New data from Saving Spot has revealed that Pokimane was the highest earning female Twitch streamer of 2020, beating other huge names like Amouranth and LilyPichu to the top spot.

2020 has been a booming year for the streaming industry, with the introduction of games like Fall Guys and the resurfacing of indie gems like Among Us, streamers have not been short of content by any means.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one such streamer who has only been gaining more and more popularity this year, with a remarkable following of over 6.3 million on Twitch.

xQc Pokimane Twitch donation cap
xQc/Pokimane
xQc and Pokimane are topping the stats for this year on Twitch.

Most notably this year she was part of a collaboration with US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, along with other popular streamers, introducing her to the 2020 smash hit Among Us.

Highest Twitch earners in 2020

Data from Saving Spot reveals that in top spot for highest earning female streamer is Pokimane, with estimated yearly earnings of $550,060. There’s quite a margin between her and second place candidate Amouranth with $384,599, and LilyPichu a close third with $339,354.

According to Saving Spot “among the top 10 female streamers, 70% of revenue comes from subscriptions, 23% from ads, and 8% from donations,” which would explain the huge level of income for these streamers.

Saving Spot chart depicting the highest earning female Twitch streamers of 2020

Pokimane even put a $5 cap on donations in early November, saying “to anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.”

Saving Spot also found that overall, xQc was the highest earning Twitch streamer, with an estimated yearly intake of a whopping $1,984,001. $1,595,167 of that was from subscriptions alone.

Chart from Saving Spot shows the highest paid Twitch streamers of 2020

Also among the highest overall earners were Nickemercs, ibai, and Odablock, all creeping up behind xQc in terms of earnings, but not close enough to beat him out to top spot.

This year has certainly proven to be a lucrative one from streamers, both new to the scene and those who have stuck around for a while, and it seems as though it’ll only continue to go up from here.

Twitch streamers devise hilarious ways to protest DMCA strikes

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch: Chainbrain / DeadPirateBrandon

Twitch streamers are having a tough time with all the DMCA takedowns, but some of them have found a bit of humor in the situation by muting their audio in hilarious ways to protest and make a point.

Twitch streamers are still being rocked by relentless DMCA takedowns forcing them to delete content or risk a ban. Even some of the biggest streamers like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys have had to comply.

It’s reached the point where the platform issued an apology and explanation, and even suggested streamers mute games to avoid potential strikes.

However, some streamers decided to take a stand and protest these instructions by obeying them in a ridiculous and funny way.

Pokimane streaming on Twitch
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane was one of many streamers forced to delete years worth of content.

Chainbrain is a partnered streamer who streams gaming and music. He even streams a combination of the two in the form of Ubisoft’s Rocksmith. Unfortunately, that means Twitch’s DMCA crackdown will significantly impact his content.

In his latest stream, he decided to take a stand in the funniest way possible. “I took the advice Twitch gave and muted my Rocksmith game audio,” he said. “Sounds pretty good, I think! You also get a more realistic sweaty metalhead experience!”

JayCaulls is another partnered streamer who followed suit. “So I took Twitch’s advice and muted the game audio,” he said. “No DMCA Strikes for me!” He posted a clip of him listening to the sound of invisible drums and guitar.

“Love these drums,” he said while bobbing his head in silence. “Oh, and that crisp guitar! I can’t wait! Woohoo!”

DeadPirateBrandon took a stand in the same vein. However, he approached it differently. Instead of streaming himself play a rhythm game in silence, he hopped into Resident Evil 2.

“Here’s the future of Twitch,” he said. “A completely clean DMCA version of Resident Evil 2.” The funniest part is that he makes the special effects himself and even narrates the dialogue.

There’s no harm in a peaceful protest, especially when it’s light and humorous. However, these streamers were out to make a point. Twitch’s DMCA crackdown is a crucial issue that has changed the landscape of streaming and culture.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and what streamers can do to adapt to the situation. But until then, they have no choice but to tread carefully to avoid potential strikes and bans.