Pokimane named highest earning female Twitch streamer of 2020 - Dexerto

New data from Saving Spot has revealed that Pokimane was the highest earning female Twitch streamer of 2020, beating other huge names like Amouranth and LilyPichu to the top spot.

2020 has been a booming year for the streaming industry, with the introduction of games like Fall Guys and the resurfacing of indie gems like Among Us, streamers have not been short of content by any means.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one such streamer who has only been gaining more and more popularity this year, with a remarkable following of over 6.3 million on Twitch.

Most notably this year she was part of a collaboration with US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, along with other popular streamers, introducing her to the 2020 smash hit Among Us.

Highest Twitch earners in 2020

Data from Saving Spot reveals that in top spot for highest earning female streamer is Pokimane, with estimated yearly earnings of $550,060. There’s quite a margin between her and second place candidate Amouranth with $384,599, and LilyPichu a close third with $339,354.

According to Saving Spot “among the top 10 female streamers, 70% of revenue comes from subscriptions, 23% from ads, and 8% from donations,” which would explain the huge level of income for these streamers.

Pokimane even put a $5 cap on donations in early November, saying “to anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.”

Saving Spot also found that overall, xQc was the highest earning Twitch streamer, with an estimated yearly intake of a whopping $1,984,001. $1,595,167 of that was from subscriptions alone.

Also among the highest overall earners were Nickemercs, ibai, and Odablock, all creeping up behind xQc in terms of earnings, but not close enough to beat him out to top spot.

This year has certainly proven to be a lucrative one from streamers, both new to the scene and those who have stuck around for a while, and it seems as though it’ll only continue to go up from here.