xQc dominates highest-earning Twitch streamers list - Dexerto

Popular Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel absolutely dominated a new report of the highest-earning streamers by an extremely wide margin.

The French Canadian has taken the platform by storm in the last couple of years since exiting the Overwatch League and going on to become of the most hyped variety streamers on the platform.

In fact, according to the third-party stat-tracking website Twitch Metrics, Lengyel is the most-watched overall streamer on the entire platform. Whether he’s digging into Minecraft or trying to survive in Among Us, xQc consistently pulls in big numbers.

All this attention has pushed his career forward to new heights. As Dexerto previously reported, the streamer made an estimated total of $1,984,001 in 2020.

The massive bulk of his profit came from his 55,246 subscribers which contributed $1,595,167 – the most any streamer made from subscriptions.

For comparison, second place NICKMERCS made $1,373,397 from subscribers, still over $200,000 behind the 24-year-old from la belle province.

However, xQc is only fifth when it comes to money made through ads, as the report claims he made just over $300,000 from 2020. He also falters a bit when it comes to bits and cheers, earning $80,434 from those in 2020 – tenth overall.

While there is a bit of a meme in xQc’s community about the Twitch star being a “millionaire,” it turns out the meme is pretty spot on. Lengyel is earning nearly $2 million a year from Twitch alone and that’s not including other opportunities.

For example, the report only specifies income made through Twitch, not additional money made through promoting products on social media or the stream.

It also doesn’t take into account YouTube, where the streamer has over one million subscribers and uploads videos daily.

When it’s all said and done, it’s clear that xQc has come a long way from streaming in his mom’s garage.