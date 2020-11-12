 xQc dominates highest-earning Twitch streamers list - Dexerto
xQc dominates highest-earning Twitch streamers list

Published: 12/Nov/2020 0:04

by Michael Gwilliam
xQc makes money streaming
Pixabay/xQc

Twitch xQc

Popular Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel absolutely dominated a new report of the highest-earning streamers by an extremely wide margin.

The French Canadian has taken the platform by storm in the last couple of years since exiting the Overwatch League and going on to become of the most hyped variety streamers on the platform.

In fact, according to the third-party stat-tracking website Twitch Metrics, Lengyel is the most-watched overall streamer on the entire platform. Whether he’s digging into Minecraft or trying to survive in Among Us, xQc consistently pulls in big numbers.

All this attention has pushed his career forward to new heights. As Dexerto previously reported, the streamer made an estimated total of $1,984,001 in 2020.

List of money made from Twitch subs
SavingSpot
xQc topped the list for income through subs.

The massive bulk of his profit came from his 55,246 subscribers which contributed $1,595,167 – the most any streamer made from subscriptions.

For comparison, second place NICKMERCS made $1,373,397 from subscribers, still over $200,000 behind the 24-year-old from la belle province.

However, xQc is only fifth when it comes to money made through ads, as the report claims he made just over $300,000 from 2020. He also falters a bit when it comes to bits and cheers, earning $80,434 from those in 2020 – tenth overall.

xQc while live streaming on Twitch
Twitch/xQc
xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

While there is a bit of a meme in xQc’s community about the Twitch star being a “millionaire,” it turns out the meme is pretty spot on. Lengyel is earning nearly $2 million a year from Twitch alone and that’s not including other opportunities.

For example, the report only specifies income made through Twitch, not additional money made through promoting products on social media or the stream.

It also doesn’t take into account YouTube, where the streamer has over one million subscribers and uploads videos daily.

When it’s all said and done, it’s clear that xQc has come a long way from streaming in his mom’s garage.

Noah Beck admits he “feels bad” about $10k TikTok duet brand deal

Published: 11/Nov/2020 20:45

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Kevin Wong

Noah Beck

Social media star Noah Beck sparked backlash among his fanbase after charging them a whopping $10,000 to duet with him on TikTok — a decision he claims that he now regrets, as told in a paparazzi interview.

Collegiate soccer player-turned-internet superstar Noah Beck has been turning heads ever since he joined Sway House in June, although it seems like his rise to fame has managed to incite some anger among his longtime viewers.

Beck caught flak from fans late last week, after news circulated that he was charging $10,000 for duets and other “pair” posts on TikTok, which essentially allow users to collaborate on videos together.

While normally, this feature is free, Beck seemed to want a pretty penny for others to collab with him, which understandably caused some outrage online.

Noah Beck's TikTok advertising a $10,000 price point to duet with him.
TikTok: Noah Beck
Beck had initially angered fans after they thought that he was charging 10,000$ for TikTok duets with them.

In an interview with celebrity photographer Kevin Wong on November 11, Beck revealed that he now feels guilty about charging such a high amount, claiming that it was a brand deal gone wrong.

“It was just a brand deal, and it really wasn’t like, supposed to be taken that way,” he explained. “I feel bad, honestly. Because like, I have DMs with some of my OG fans on Instagram — just constantly, I’ll always respond to them, talk to them.”

“They’re the best,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be here without them. I gotta keep my fans close. But at the same time, it’s like, I hope they don’t take that the wrong way. That duet thing was… it was just a brand deal.”

(Topic begins at 0:30)

This isn’t the first time Beck has spoken out about the issue, either; the TikToker explained the brand deal in a previous interview on November 7, appearing to defend himself while admitting that the price was outrageous, at the same time.

“I know people have been saying like: ‘He thinks he’s Harry Styles’ but it really isn’t like that, it’s just a brand deal,” Beck stated in the interview. “I don’t think anyone should be charging $10,000 for a TikTok duet.”

(Topic starts at 3:50)

It seems that the TikTok star is well aware of how wild the brand’s pricing was, and feels bad about the reaction it stirred among his fans — but a brand deal is a brand deal, after all.