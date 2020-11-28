 AOC raises $200K with star-studded Among Us Twitch stream - Dexerto
AOC raises $200K with star-studded Among Us Twitch stream

Published: 28/Nov/2020 11:53

by Luke Edwards
Innersloth/Wikimedia Commons

AoC Hasan xQc

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her insane Twitch streaming success with another exhibition of Among Us play. AOC aimed to raise money to “fight food and housing insecurity” on Thanksgiving.

AOC announced on November 26 that she would be joining Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh on an Among Us Twitch stream, and said: “Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?”

Not much did go wrong. AOC joined the likes of Hasan and the freshly unbanned xQc in a six-hour Twitch stream of pure Among Us betrayal and mind games.

Her dog, Deco, also made an appearance, although he was unable to help her out as she’d already been killed off in the ongoing round.

aoc on Twitch
AOC and her French Bulldog, Deco

AOC raises $200k during Among Us Twitch stream

After six hours, AOC announced that she had raised a staggering $200k to combat food insecurity and eviction defense, as well as to fund community projects, in the USA.

“We did it! $200k raised in one live stream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more,” she tweeted after the stream. “This is going to make such a huge difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all.”

This was AOC’s second major Twitch stream. In October, she streamed Among Us for three hours in a bid to get people out voting for the US General Election. In 2016, voter turnout among people aged 18-29 was just 46%, so AOC made it her personal mission to pump that number up.

She also explained how fighting off toxicity from teammates in League of Legends has prepared her for congress, as she said: “Getting caught in elo hell and playing with 12-year-olds who are rage-quitting really builds your patience.”

AOC streaming could be happening much more frequently in the future. She’s already committed to doing another Twitch stream, but she’s going to be figuring out “where, with whom, what we’ll play” at some undetermined point. This could mean we could see her branch out from Among Us into streaming other games.

There is the possibility that she could link up with Pokimane for a League stream at some point. She named enchanters like Sona, Janna and Morgana as her favorite champs, so some botlane duoq could be in the works.

Sykkuno fans concerned after he ends Among Us stream in tears

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:19 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 15:34

by Charlotte Colombo
sykunno cover
Twitch: Sykunno

Disguised Toast Sykunno Twitch Valkyrae

Fans expressed their concern for Twitch streamer Sykkuno last night, as he was seen becoming visibly tearful during a game of Among Us with Valkyrae and DisguisedToast, before abruptly ending the livestream.

Update – 11/23/20

Sykkono has addressed concerned fans in a separate stream, saying: “Sometimes you have some issues going on in life and I probably shouldn’t have streamed that day…It wasn’t anything anybody did, it wasn’t even a chat honestly.” He said, “It was just a tough day,” before adding that he’d rather not give any details on his stream.

Original article

Sykunno, real name Thomas, is a 28-year-old streamer, with a huge following on both YouTube and Twitch, with 1.73 million subscribers and 1.59 million followers respectively.

He has risen to stardom on Twitch especially in 2020, partly in thanks to the growth of Among Us, and has become one of the fastest-growing content creators on the platform. So it isn’t surprising that, when he appeared to become emotional during his November 21 livestream, his fans quickly jumped to his defense.

What happened on Sykunno’s stream?

It all started during a livestream Sykunno did on Minecraft earlier in the day with, among others, fellow streamers and friends Valkyrae and DisguisedToast. “The vibes were off from the beginning,” one viewer said, with other players “spamming” the chat and “backseating” (telling him how to play the game) so much, that Sykunno had to put the chat in sub-only mode several times.

The viewer added that “it was obvious that Sykunno was annoyed/upset with the people in the chat” in his previous stream before he moved on to streaming Among Us.

As crewmate in the initial rounds, Sykunno kept getting killed straight away, while as imposter, he was caught out straight away as his fellow imposter “framed” him for the death of another player.

rae insta
Instagram: Valkyrae
In her own stream of the game, Valkyrae can be heard apologizing to Sykunno after noticing that he was upset. However, her stream was later deleted.

Sykunno can then be seen looking visibly dejected in a later round where, after joking that he could’ve secretly vented and killed the player, he is voted out by the rest of the team.

When he protested the choice, Valkyrae joked that he shouldn’t “pretend to be sad after pretending to be an imposter”, while DisguisedToast jokingly asked if Sykunno had “learned his lesson” yet. A reupload of the stream was posted to YouTube.

Rae, Toast and the rest of them then jokingly yelled at Sykunno for making jokes and “memeing” during the game, to which he responded: “I was just trying to make everyone laugh.”

disguised toast
Instagram: DisguisedToast
Streamer DisguisedToast, who lives with Sykunno, was also part of the stream.

During the next round, he keeps his camera off for most of it and appears to be crying, staying quiet with little commentary. When speaking during the emergency meeting to confirm his location, his voice cracks and he says: “I don’t think I should talk anymore.”

When the game ends, he abruptly ends his stream, leaving fans and friends worried.

Fans start hugsforsykunno trend

Following the worrying stream, concerned fans showed their support for the gamer by posting Tweets with the hashtag #HugsforSykunno. The hashtag soon gained so much traction that it began trending in the US.

Some fans also turned on Valkyrae and Toast, accusing them of making Sykunno cry.

Other users argued that Sykunno wouldn’t want fans to be targeting Valkyrae, with one fan Tweeting: If u cared about Sykkuno, you would know that he would not want anybody to give BS to his friends.”

youtube rafael
YouTube: StreamTrendz
Over on YouTube, fan Rafael Henrique argued that Sykunno was upset following a hard day, not because of Rae and Toast.

Over on YouTube, one fan pointed out that “Toast and Rae clearly didn’t want to hurt him. You could hear it in their voices that they were just messing around”, while another fan noted: “When you’re having a bad day, even the most natural of interactions (meme or not) can take a huge toll and feel so overwhelming.”

Sykkuno later Tweeted thanking fans for their support as well as requesting that they don’t target his friends Rae and Toast for allegedly “making him cry”.