AOC raises $200K with star-studded Among Us Twitch stream - Dexerto

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her insane Twitch streaming success with another exhibition of Among Us play. AOC aimed to raise money to “fight food and housing insecurity” on Thanksgiving.

AOC announced on November 26 that she would be joining Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh on an Among Us Twitch stream, and said: “Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong?”

Not much did go wrong. AOC joined the likes of Hasan and the freshly unbanned xQc in a six-hour Twitch stream of pure Among Us betrayal and mind games.

Her dog, Deco, also made an appearance, although he was unable to help her out as she’d already been killed off in the ongoing round.

AOC raises $200k during Among Us Twitch stream

After six hours, AOC announced that she had raised a staggering $200k to combat food insecurity and eviction defense, as well as to fund community projects, in the USA.

“We did it! $200k raised in one live stream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more,” she tweeted after the stream. “This is going to make such a huge difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all.”

This was AOC’s second major Twitch stream. In October, she streamed Among Us for three hours in a bid to get people out voting for the US General Election. In 2016, voter turnout among people aged 18-29 was just 46%, so AOC made it her personal mission to pump that number up.

She also explained how fighting off toxicity from teammates in League of Legends has prepared her for congress, as she said: “Getting caught in elo hell and playing with 12-year-olds who are rage-quitting really builds your patience.”

AOC streaming could be happening much more frequently in the future. She’s already committed to doing another Twitch stream, but she’s going to be figuring out “where, with whom, what we’ll play” at some undetermined point. This could mean we could see her branch out from Among Us into streaming other games.

There is the possibility that she could link up with Pokimane for a League stream at some point. She named enchanters like Sona, Janna and Morgana as her favorite champs, so some botlane duoq could be in the works.