Plaqueboymax sparks backlash claiming streaming is “harder” than 9-5 jobs

Prominent FaZe member Plaqueboymax has sparked an internet-wide debate after claiming that streaming is, in some ways, harder than normal 9-5 jobs.

While he isn’t the first to make this assertion, Plaqueboymax is the latest influencer to come under fire after commenting on the subject during a November 4 broadcast.

“Being a streamer, or any face on the internet, is harder than a 9-5 in certain ways because it f*cks you up mentally,” he said. “Now, waking up every day and going to a job and lifting boxes, depending on what you’re doing — that sh*t’s tough, too.

“…but being a face, being a top streamer, is difficult because of all the sh*t you go through in terms of living life. I promise. I’m telling you, gang. You are literally seeing thousands give their thoughts on you every second. No human brain should be able to tolerate that.”

Although he admitted that each occupation has its own hardships, Plaque feels that the psychological damage that comes from viewers’ constant criticisms and comments is a special kind of struggle… but not everyone is sympathetic to his point of view.

Viewers and fellow content creators alike have weighed in on his argument, with streamer Chris Ray Gun writing in a tweet: “Content creation is in fact not as easy as you’d assume (especially if you care), but STREAMING is SPECIFICALLY the easiest sh*t ever.”

“Yeah, go to a McDonald’s drive through with your Lamborghini and tell them that your job is harder than theirs,” another commenter wrote.

“No way someone genuinely believes this. Do these streamers not realize how much freedom they have compared to people who are doing a 9-5?” another said.

However, others found themselves in agreement with Max’s statement, with one user writing: “He’s not wrong. If you don’t stream consistently, then you die off.”

“To be frank, I think the hours these top streamers do is incredible hahaha,” another said. “I’m absolutely wrecked after streaming for like three hours.”

Overall, though, it seems much of the internet disagrees with Plaqueboymax’s take — and he isn’t the first to incite such a reaction with a similar statement, by far.

In February 2024, popular Twitch streamer Hasan got blasted for claiming that real jobs don’t “suck the soul out of you” like streaming does — something that fellow broadcaster Asmongold agreed with, similarly facing backlash from viewers.

And in August, FaZe Lacy also came under fire for saying that the social finesse needed to consistently stream makes it “harder than an actual job.”

“You guys have to understand it’s way harder to stream,” he said. “And I have to go around and mog everybody, walk around in public, talking to people, trying to interact. It’s hard to have those social skills.”

