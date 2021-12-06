xQc loses it over T-Pain’s Twitch streams after audio “kills” his ears

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel lost it on stream after a clip from T-Pain was so loud it “killed” his ears.

When xQc isn’t injuring his thumb while racing or getting hunted down by NoPixel cops, he’s scrolling through clips on Reddit while giving his opinion as he watches.

Rapper and Twitch streamer T-Pain has a similar aspect of his stream. But instead of scrolling through other streamers’ clips on Reddit, he reacts to his fan’s songs that they create and post into his community Discord server.

During his December 5 stream, xQc was scrolling through Reddit when he came across a clip of the rapper — and his reaction was hilarious.

xQc’s hilarious reaction to T-Pain

As Felix was scrolling through Reddit, he opened a few clips in separate browser tabs to check them out. As he closed an existing tab, his browser automatically started playing the video from T-Pain.

xQc quickly paused it, as he yelled: “It was so f**kin loud! T-Pain, fix your f**kin audio! I killed viewers, some people f**king died from this!”

He instantly made it clear he was just joking before continuing to check out the rest of the clip. The Juicer even sang along with the rapper for a few seconds, before saying “I like that” and “That’s pretty good.”

Sometimes when T-Pain listens to songs on stream, it can change that person’s life. Back in October, the rapper was impressed by ‘Chaddyw1ck,’ who posted a song in his Discord. While reacting to it, T-Pain said: “We have some s**t to talk about.”

While the clip seemed to scare xQc, it’s unlikely this encounter will keep him from watching clips on stream.

However, it’s safe to say that he might watch his computer volume levels a bit closer.