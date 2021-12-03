xQc defends Dream after he is accused of “manipulating” fans

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel came to the defense of Minecraft star Dream after the YouTuber was accused of manipulating his fans with a viral Twitter post.

A resurfaced tweet from Minecraft creator Dream went viral on December 2 after streamer Yabbe criticized the 22-year-old for being “manipulative” towards his fans.

Twitch star xQc had a different take on the 2020 social media post and defended the YouTuber’s message during his live broadcast.

xQc defends Dream after 2020 tweets spark backlash

In 2020, Dream made a tweet telling his fans he loved them. “I genuinely love and care about you. Not every content creator will feel the same as me, but I’m being genuine every time I say it,” he wrote.

The old social media post sparked backlash a year later on December 2, 2021, after streamer Yabbe called it “disgusting” and an example of manipulation. xQc then defended him, stating, “I think he worded it poorly.”

Lengyel then added that many content creators have no connection to their fans. “A lot of people just make their videos and don’t give a s**t about the comments or interacting with their fans,” he said. “They kind of just upload and do whatever. That’s what Dream means.”

When viewers disagreed with his take, xQc responded back and argued that YouTubers can’t be compared to Twitch creators because they don’t have direct interaction with their fans like streamers do every time they go live.

“Guys, the YouTube side is much different from the Twitch side,” he said. “This is YouTube. It’s NOT Twitch! Dream’s message is for YouTube viewers. It’s way less interactive than Twitch.”

Even though Dream’s tweet was from 2020, the social media post sparked a new backlash from viewers and critics who claimed it was emotionally manipulative.

While many took issue with the message, one person in the Minecraft star’s corner is xQc – who believes that people may be over-analyzing it out of context.