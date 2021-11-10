xQc injures his finger in Twitch stream racing mishap

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel injured his finger while playing Assetto Corsa on stream, after his force-feedback steering wheel smacked into it during a racing mishap.

Leading up to the release of Forza Horizon 5, some of the biggest Twitch streamers have taken out their steering wheel accessories to play their favorite racing games. For example, Assetto Corsa has jumped tens of thousands of viewers and a significant amount of streamers in just a few days.

On his November 9 stream, xQc decided to show off his racing skills with his Logitech steering wheel by playing Assetto Corsa. Once he started, however, things didn’t go quite as planned.

After losing control of his car, the force-feedback that the wheel has for realism smacked into his finger, causing the creator to quickly pull his hand away.

xQc injures finger

With the force-feedback on a steering wheel accessory, it can be hard to get the hang of playing a racing game compared to a controller. In the middle of a race on Assetto Corsa, xQc appeared to be struggling as he lost control of his car.

While he was trying to regain control and get back into the race, the force feedback of the steering wheel smashed into his thumb. This caused Felix to pull his hand away while screaming: “Ahhh F**k!”

Seconds later, the creator jumped back into the game to explain what happened: “I thought my thumbnail was about to pop off. The force-feedback smashed into my nail and popped it open.”

That wasn’t the only time Lengyel had issues playing the game. During another race, he lost control again which sent him into a rage: “What the f**k is this car? What is this car? Who drives BMW?!”

As the stream went on, it appeared xQc started to get the hang of the controls for the game. Hopefully next time he streams a racing game, he won’t hurt himself.