xQc lashes out at Twitch fans expecting him to be a role model: “I’m here to have fun”

Following the backlash over his return to sponsored gambling streams on Twitch, xQc lashed out at fans expecting him to be a role model, telling them to find one elsewhere.

On May 17, xQc hosted a sponsored gambling stream on Twitch for the first time since stopping in June 2021. He claimed viewers online “pick and choose” when it’s an issue, and since he loves gambling, he was just going to do it regardless of any criticism.

However, after more backlash started brewing over his decision, he lashed out, reminding fans he isn’t here to be a role model for them, and if they expect that from him, to find one elsewhere.

“Every day, it’s a new complaint, a new problem,” said xQc in a post on Discord, pointing to the outrage over him playing an online crane game as an example. Many slammed him for ‘wasting’ money on what they claimed is a scam.

As for those who called him out for changing his stance and going from one extreme to another, he said: “I’m not a hypocrite. I literally changed my perspective and voiced that very clearly over the last few months.

“I’m not here to be a role model. I’m here to have some fun, so I’ll do it until it becomes boring. Turn the computer off and go speak with your parents and peers if you want a role model for your moral compass.”

He also claimed that fans who are “genuinely hurt” by him doing the things he wants to do on stream, regardless of what it is, “probably shouldn’t be watching streams” at all if it affects them on an emotional level.

xQc (in offline chat) on gambling. pic.twitter.com/QHTn2tZqTp — xQcOWUpdates ( LIVE 🔴 ) (@xQcOWUpdates) May 17, 2022

xQc concluded his statement by taking back his apology for gambling on stream in the first place. “I apologized because people led me to believe there was a problem. I was wrong. There isn’t any problem. Sorry for apologizing.”

However. not everyone is grilling him for his decision. Asmongold, who has spoken out against gambling streams before, defended xQc, saying: “Don’t hate the player hate the game. If people are malding at this, maybe make it illegal.”