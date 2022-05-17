xQc explains why he’s promoting gambling sponsors on Twitch again despite concerns

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained why he’s promoting gambling sponsors on Twitch again despite concerns about its impact on himself and others, claiming viewers only “pick and choose” when it’s an issue.

xQc stopped promoting gambling sponsors on Twitch in June 2021 after admitting he was “slightly, if not moderately addicted” and realizing how many impressionable viewers he was exposing to it.

However, that changed on May 16, 2022.

The Twitch star spent a portion of his latest stream playing slots — much to the dismay of some viewers, who called him out for changing his stance weeks after disclosing his gambling “addiction” again, not once but twice.

After being poked and prodded about his decision, he revealed the reason behind it. xQc claims he’s tired of seeing viewers “pick and choose” who they call out for doing sponsored gambling streams, so he went ahead and flipped the switch.

“Everybody threw us all under the bus when the chips were down, and everybody turned on us,” said xQc, presumably referring to backlash over his sponsored gambling streams on Twitch in the past.

“Everyone was a bunch of b*tches. But when some other streamers [decided to do sponsored gambling streams again], everybody flipped and said, ‘oh dude, if I had that much money, I would do it too! I respect this guy!’”

It’s unclear who exactly xQc is referring to. Though he believes viewers don’t give him the same treatment. “People are selectively choosing who they back up when, if your real motive is behind morals and ethics, you can’t pick and choose,” he stressed.

For that reason, he decided to start doing sponsored gambling streams again.

“I started malding seeing people pick this and choose that, and you know what, at the end of the day, I was like, I love gambling, so I’m just going to gamble.”

Before long, xQc’s decision sparked a discussion about the issue once again. “I don’t think there is anything else on Twitch that actively encourages destructive behavior other than gambling on stream,” said one fan on Reddit.

“Taking money from shady ass companies to fuel your gambling addiction in front of your audience of tens of thousands of easily influenced children is not it,” said another.

It’s important to note that although gambling streams are controversial and widely considered to be unethical, they’re still permitted on the platform. However, Twitch has ramped up efforts to manage them. So, that might change in the future.