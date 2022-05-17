Asmongold defends xQc over gambling sponsorship row

Twitch star Asmongold has jumped to xQc’s defense after his fellow streamer came under fire for accepting a sponsored gambling promotion deal.

Online gambling promotions continue to be a controversial topic among the streaming community. With some creators being offered huge deals to promote gambling websites during their livestreams, others have hit out at the scheme for the effect it could have on viewers.

So, when Twitch’s biggest streamer xQc revealed that he would be promoting online gambling again, it caused a fiery debate. Especially, as he’s been open about his gambling addiction in the past.

However, Asmongold has fired back claiming that the blame shouldn’t be placed on the streamer’s shoulders. Instead, the hate should be aimed at gambling itself.

Asmongold supports xQc over gambling deal

As the debate surrounding xQc’s gambling sponsorship raged on Twitter, Asmongold leaped to his defense. He argued that with streamers being offered such huge figures to do the promotions, they can’t be blamed for taking the deal.

“Don’t hate the player hate the game, if people malding at this maybe make it illegal,” Asmongold said. “Nobody’s giving a f**k about a tweet when they’re getting a 7-figure check.

“It’s pointless and naïve moralizing over gambling when it makes so much money. People will always do it unless there is a change in the rules. It’s too lucrative and popular to pass up.”

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that Asmongold has spoken out against the promotion of online gambling.

On numerous occasions, he’s called on Twitch to take action on gambling streams, even going so far as to make them illegal. Although, he has stressed that the streamers are not to blame for the issue.

Asmongold has made his standing on the row over the use of sponsored gambling ads during livestreams clear. Yet, it is obvious that the dispute is far from over.