xQc flexes new six-figure watch in viral Twitter post: “It makes me really happy”

Twitch streamer xQc took to Twitter to show off a new purchase to his legion of followers. The purchase in question: a watch that retails for hundreds and thousands of dollars.

xQc is obviously no slouch with a $100 million Kick deal making waves in the streaming community of late. Sure there are doubters like Logan Paul who question the tangibility of the deal, but the former Overwatch star might just quiet Paul with his most recent tweet.

Even if he does potentially lose some revenue to AI fakers, it seems like a six-figure watch is still well within xQc’s price range.

In the tweet, the streamer showed off an impressive-looking watch with multicolored diamonds on the face. The watch in question is one of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak range and it can sell for up to $456,255.00 USD.

Audemars Piguet is a Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches that has been in the game since 1875. They actually patented a bunch of mechanical functions that other brands like Tiffany & Co. use for their watches.

xQc explained in the post that the purchase was a gift to himself. “I rarely get myself anything but I’ve been wanting it for a while,” the streamer said. “Finally got it and it makes me really happy so I thought I’d share.”

Twitter users in the comments were quick to point out the insane price tag on the watch. Some were able to make light of the jaw-dropping figure. “Ok but not bad if you get free delivery,” one user quipped.

Others took a different approach posting their own watches in imitation of the flex. We try to remain impartial but a clear winner emerged.

Though the cost of the watch feels like a bit much to some, the tax on the purchase is even more eyewatering. “$29k in tax is insane,” one user remarked. “I would do so much for $29k right now,” another replied.

The watch probably wasn’t too stressful a buy for xQc given that he’s likely rolling in it. If it was, the $100K prize pool in the upcoming Pogchamps 5 Chess Tournament he’s entered in could soften the blow.