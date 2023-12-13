xQc reveals his first-ever merch drop in the works with sneak peek of $76 hoodie

xQc reveals his first-ever merch line is in the works, showing a sneak peek on his stream for a $76 hoodie that’s going on sale soon.

Despite being one of the streaming world’s biggest names, xQc hasn’t had a lot of merch drops since the start of his online career.

Back in 2019, he had a merch drop with metathreads, but he has grown much larger in status since then. Now, four years since his first merch line, xQc is finally dropping his very own pieces after much teasing from The Juicer.

Announced on stream on December 6, he revealed that his viewers could sign up for exclusive store access on the store page when the drop date comes. The merch line, aptly titled Lengyel, which is his surname, is dropping on December 15, Friday.

xQcexplained on that stream the reason why he hadn’t released much merch to this point, stating, “The reason why I don’t release stuff a lot is that I don’t want people to buy s*** that’s dogs***.”

And to give his viewers a teaser of what they could expect from the merch drop, xQc showed off one of the hoodies that will be up for sale.

Throughout the showcase of the hoodie, xQc told viewers he spent a long time researching and making sure the hoodie was up to par quality-wise.

“I’m not sure if the camera can see the actual quality of it, I’m trying really hard to show you how good I sampled this f***ing material,” he said. “I’m really happy with the material I chose.”

The design of the hoodie is also a clear nod to xQc’s name, with an owl emblazoned on the back. For context, xQc’s username was “xQcow1”, which was a nod to his beginnings as a pro-Overwatch player, and it seems to have followed into the design of the hoodie.