xQc reveals absurd amount of money he loses not running Twitch ads

Twitch star xQc says he’d lose an incredible amount of money each year by not running ads on the streaming platform.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the biggest names in the streaming world, having signed a non-exclusive Kick contract for a whopping $100M – but his Twitch income is extremely lucrative, too.

During a late June broadcast, a fan asked the French Canadian to disable ads, causing the streamer to explain why, despite not liking ads, they make him a fortune.

“Bro, do you have any idea how much I’d lose by going live and not having ads? Do you have any idea?” he asked. “It’s like $6,000 a day.”

Article continues after ad

The streamer followed this up by pulling up a calculator and went through some quick math: multiplying 6,000 x 365 days of the year, he determined that he’d miss out on an astronomical $2.1M per year if he didn’t run ads.

Article continues after ad

“The one-click I did that removed the ads literally made me lose $2 million this year. See? I’m so charitable and cool,” Lengyel joked.

Of course, that number would be more accurate if xQc streamed every single day, but it still shows that he’d make over $1M if he streamed for just half a year.

xQc continued to explain the situation, noting how his chat would only be getting preroll ads, because they’re “literally Twitch-certified.”

Article continues after ad

“The only way to remove those ads would be to remove my partnership,” he added. “So that would mean I wouldn’t have a subscriber button anymore, and then the chat would become complete dog sh*t. So, we’re not doing that.”

Lengyel has showcased his immense wealth through luxurious purchases in the past. Earlier in June, he flexed a $500K Audemars Piguet luxury watch on stream, and in 2023, he bought a $300K Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

Article continues after ad

In 2021, Twitch suffered a major leak that revealed the income for top streamers in 2019. xQc was near the top of the list, earning nearly $8.5M from the Amazon-owned platform alone.