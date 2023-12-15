xQc celebrates launch of clothing brand ‘Lengyel’ with first merch drop

xQc has launched his long-awaited clothing brand, Lengyel, celebrating the occasion with his first merch drop after years of teasing fans.

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is undoubtedly the streaming world’s biggest name. From being Twitch’s most-watched streamer in 2022 to signing a $100M blockbuster deal with Kick in 2023, he has an army of loyal fans by his side watching along for every minute.

However, over the years of his streaming career, merch has always been a rarity for the mega-popular influencer. But after years of teasing fans, xQc is celebrating the launch of his first-ever clothing brand, Lengyel.

Launching his first limited edition collection under the Lengyel umbrella, named after the man himself, the first clothing drop is set to go live on December 15 at 10AM PT. You can view and purchase items from the drop at xQc’s digital store here when it goes live.

Coming out with four shirt designs and a hoodie for the initial collection, the shirts will cost $38 USD and the hoodie $78 USD.

“Every fabric in this fully cut and sewn range has been hand-picked for comfort and quality,” an accompanying press release outlined. “Ensuring a tactile experience that’s as pleasing as it is thoughtfully designed.”

This should be no surprise, as any xQc fan would know that he has constantly gone in-depth on stream talking about the process of sampling materials of late.

“The reason why I don’t release stuff a lot is that I don’t want people to buy s*** that’s dogs***,” he most recently said on stream about his lack of merch over the years, assuring fans their patience will be rewarded.

Sébastien Delvaux, the COO of Evolved who was involved in the creation of Lengyel said of the clothing line, “Félix wanted to deliver designer-quality apparel to his fans, so we partnered with our friends at Warren James to materialize his creative universe into stunning limited-edition collections.”