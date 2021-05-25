xoAeriel reveals she's received threats after being doxxed by major Twitch partner - Dexerto

Popular streamer xoAeriel says she has received multiple threats and is experiencing ongoing harassment after a Twitch partner leaked her location during a broadcast.

Twitch’s hot tub meta has favored many upcoming streamers and xoAeriel herself is the one who began the trend. Now, amid her rising popularity, a target has been placed on her back.

On May 25, the hot tub guru took to Twitter to reveal that she had been purposefully doxxed during a live stream by a partnered Twitch streamer. To make matters worse, she says that Twitch has done nothing about it despite making several formal complaints.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, xoAeriel explained that she is afraid that if she publicly named the streamer who doxxed her, the person’s viewers could potentially swat her.

Can we get a big congratulations for the partnered twitch streamer who purposely doxxed me during a live stream and never even got a slap on the wrist for it? Do better @TwitchSupport @Twitch — xoAeriel (@xoAeriel) May 25, 2021

xoAeriel calls police after people show up during Twitch stream

Dexerto has seen video of the dox in question and has agreed to not publish it and withhold the accused name as per xoAeriel’s request. However, we can confirm that the accused is a very large name in the Twitch community.

According to the hot tub streamer, the day her information was released she began to receive threatening phone calls, people making accounts with her legal name and users posting her address in chat.

Advertisement

“In one incident there were people walking around my house late at night during a livestream. They kept calling my friend’s phone over and over saying how they watch us on Twitch,” she explained, adding how she was forced to end her stream early and let her guard dogs out.

She said police had to be called to search for people around her house and they now monitor her area more closely.

“I receive restricted phone calls of people not saying anything and people asking if it’s Aeriel and then hanging up,” she added. “I no longer answer blocked calls.”

Advertisement

xoAeriel says Twitch is won’t do anything to help

Sadly, nothing has been done on Twitch’s end to rectify the situation. With Aeriel afraid to name the individual, all of the discussions with the Amazon-owned platform have come in the form of email.

Twitch’s community guidelines prohibit sharing content that “may reveal private personal information about individuals,” including personally identifiable information such as one’s location.

In an email from Twitch support, Aeriel was told that information was forwarded to the appropriate team, but there was no estimated time for a response and she is still waiting.

“I have sent in several reports on her account,” Aeriel said. “It’s wild that Twitch won’t do anything about it.”