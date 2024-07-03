Asmongold hits back at user claiming he “harassed” them over MrBeast comments

Twitch streamer Asmongold is hitting back after a Twitter/X user accused him and his fans of “harassing” them during a broadcast due to their comments about MrBeast.

Asmongold has found himself at the center of a controversy involving a Twitter/X user named ‘ThatVeganHealer,’ who lashed out at YouTube star MrBeast in a viral post calling him a “colonizer” for building homes for people in need in Jamaica.

The incident became so viral that MrBeast himself responded in a pointed tweet — but the ensuing drama has roped in Twitch streamer Asmongold, who reacted to ThatVeganHealer’s post during a broadcast.

“As I said, these people are the most racist,” Asmon said. “The reason why they do this is, when MrBeast does something positive that helps people, it makes them think that they’re losers.”

In response, ThatVeganHealer pleaded for help from both Twitch and YouTube, claiming that Asmon “directed his army of unwashed incel followers to harass me about my identity.”

YouTube responded to ThatVeganHealer’s posts, saying “harassment on the platform is something we take incredibly seriously” and urged them to use the site’s reporting tool.

However, Asmon’s video recounting the incident is still live at the time of writing, as are his YouTube and Twitch accounts — and he’s now offered a response to the X user in yet another upload.

“I want to let you know that the only thing I said about his identity is that he was probably fat in real life, and at no point in this comment has he refuted that statement,” the streamer said.

“I think we got to the bottom of it,” he continued. “…I wonder what calling MrBeast [racist] is? Maybe that’s racist harassment? Maybe you should get banned, too.”

ThatVeganHealer has since responded to Asmongold’s latest video discussing the situation, urging YouTube to take action against the streamer and claiming they’ve received “hundreds of death threats” due to the negative backlash from his viewers.

“Instead of apologizing to me for all the name-calling, ableism, and the targeted harassment you caused by berating me in front of your whole Twitch and YouTube audience, you make ANOTHER video about me and make it all even worse,” they wrote. “What is wrong with you?”

Thus far, it doesn’t appear that YouTube has taken any action against Asmongold’s channel as the interaction between the two continues to draw millions of views on X.