Adorable rescued Sea Otters are taking over Twitch's new hot tub category - Dexerto

As a means to deal with the hot tub meta, Twitch announced a new “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category, but now it’s being overtaken by adorable sea otters, and viewers are loving it.

Just when it looked like the hot tub meta was going to last forever, Twitch came up with a solution in the form of a new “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category that was optional for advertisers. In other words, if they don’t want to be associated with hot tub streams, they don’t actually have to be.

But while it’s been touted as the downfall of the hot tub meta and even prompted Amouranth to stop doing them, it’s sparked a new trend that has nothing to do with hot tubs and swimwear, and everything to do with adorable sea otters.

A channel organized by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, a veterinary hospital that deals with rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sick, injured, abandoned, and orphaned marine mammals such as sea otters, has taken over the category.

The hilariously titled stream that includes buzzwords like “thiccest fur” and “hottest cold tub stream” gives viewers a chance to “chill with rescued sea otters.”

If you tune in, you’ll see the loveable critters do everything from playing, scuffling to sleeping for hours on end – and fans can’t get enough of it.

It’s not the kind of content everyone expected to see in the new category, let alone draw in thousands of viewers at any given time — right now it’s second in the new “hot tub” tag, just behind xoAeriel.

However, it’s proven to be a fitting home for the sea otters and welcome addition to the streaming platform. Who knows how long it will actually last, but all that matters is that it’s all the rage right now, and people love it.