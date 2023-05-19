Streamer harassed for having “no self morals” at beach over swimsuit

Twitch streamer TheNicoleT was harassed during an IRL stream, with the content creator getting told she has “no self f**king respect” when filming a video lying on the beach. The situation escalating to the point where her harassers knocked Nicole’s phone out of her hand.

IRL streams remain one of the most popular forms of content on the platform where creators document their travels from across the world to down the street.

Of course, the problem with IRL streaming is that anything can happen at any time out of the streamer’s control. We’ve seen plenty of wild incidents over the years from phones being stolen to streamers saving drivers from burning cars.

During a recent beach broadcast, Twitch streamer TheNicoleT was lying down on her towel at the beach when fellow beach-goers approached her and began shouting at her.

“We know what you are doing is disgusting” while another asked at the same time “how old are you”

While Nicole simply laughs off their intial words, a male voice can be heard in the background defending her, stating, “she’s at the beach in a swimsuit talking on her phone.”

The two people who approached Nicole then begin to get more frustrated and aggressive, adding that she is “shaking her ass” while the other then speaks up, shouting “Did you not hear what he said, making money.”

Twitch streamer harassed at beach for filming IRL content in bathing suit

Nicole then asks them “Why are you guys so mad” to which they reply, “because there are kids here I’m sure their parents don’t want to watch it and those people literally left because of you.

You have no self-morals, you have no self f**king respect, f**k your f**king video b**ch.” They then whack the camera away from her hand, where it flips upright and onto the sand.

Nicole then picks up the phone and can be seen laughing into the camera before stating “god damn.”

This is not the first time that the streamer has faced a situation like this while at the beach. On May 2, Dexerto reported how TheNicoleT was worried about a potential ban after a woman at the beach approached her and wanted to flash for the camera.

However, she was able to quickly diffuse the situation and avoid any potential repercussion from Twitch.

