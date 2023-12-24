Boogie2988 slams Twitch for banning him & “proves” he didn’t show anything

Boogie2988 got completely naked on stream to get on board with the censor bar meta, banking off the idea that his loose skin could cover anything that’d violate Twitch ToS. He was banned regardless, prompting him to make a video showing things in more detail to prove he wasn’t showing anything.

The current censor bar Twitch meta has pervaded almost every corner of the site, with streamers who wouldn’t normally do IRL streams or anything of the like getting in on the action.

And, seeing as Twitch CEO Dan Clancy doesn’t have too much of an issue with it, it seems like this meta is here to stay for a while. As long as the censor bars actually keep things covered, that is.

Boogie2988 had the idea to let his own body be the censor bar, but it appeared as if there was a bit that slipped out from underneath him. As a result, he was banned.

Hours later, Boogie released a follow-up video where he once again got naked on camera to prove that he was fully covered by loose skin and that nothing was actually shown.

Boogie2988 “proves” he didn’t violate Twitch ToS

It’s a bit difficult to tell what is and isn’t Boogie showing anything from the video he posted. However, he did make an argument for himself here and explained what was what down there.

If he’s to be believed here, what people thought was ToS violating material showing was actually another layer of loose skin above ToS violating material.

And, though he claims this was a move to “troll Twitch”, there’s a real chance he didn’t actually show anything.

The video in question has him separate the flaps of skin, claiming that what appeared to be a ToS violation was also yet another layer that was slightly discolored.

“This is loose skin, Twitch is ableist. They banned me because I’m obese, they banned me because I have loose skin. This is not my testicles.”

What’s more, Boogie’s video original got community noted on Twitter, but those community notes were removed as there was sufficient evidence to prove he was nude. At least, in the video he posted to Twitter, that is.

Since being banned from Twitch, the streamer has opened an OnlyFans account. While it’s unclear if he’ll get unbanned after posting his “proof”, he’s already moved to other content platforms in the meantime.