xoAeriel blasts Twitch as fake channels restream OnlyFans & hot tub content

Streamer xoAeriel is demanding Twitch take action after multiple fake channels popped up restreaming her adult content without permission.

Twitch has been feeling the pressure as of late amid the ongoing “topless” meta and streamers accusing the site of failing to stop channels from rebroadcasting their content.

On December 11, xoAeriel revealed that she’s been dealing with imposters restreaming her content for months and making bank in the process.

In a series of posts on X, the streamer called for Twitch to implement a verification system, stating that the site isn’t doing enough to stop the redistribution of her content – something that’s been happening for years.

Twitch accused of letting fake channels rebroadcast OF content

According to xoAeriel, despite reporting the fake channels over three times herself with numerous others reporting them too, they remain active.

“This has been going on with my account for YEARS. Twitch needs to implement some kind of verification process. People have literally streamed my adult content on Twitch And they STILL took over 8 hours to remove that day,” she explained.

Speaking with Dexerto, xoAeriel recalled being in tears the day her OnlyFans content was being restreamed.

“I had to go live and start crying, begging Twitch to take it down with like 2000 viewers because they wouldn’t ban the channel,” she said.

Now, instead of OnlyFans, these imposter channels are constantly restreaming her hot tub content. The streamer says that these channels include links to a Discord server that redistributes all the content.

XoAeriel is hardly the only streamer this has been happening too. Back in November, Emily Rinaudo called out the platform after a fake channel grew to over 7,000 followers by rebroadcasting her content.

So, what do these channels gain by restreaming old VODs? According to xoAeriel, the channels all lead back to a Discord server with a massive content library.

“Usually it’s the same person just starting new channels. There was a wife and husband that ran a Discord server and a yoga channel,” she explained. “They kept making multiple channels of me over and over all monetized getting subs. Exchanging subs for the Discord. Each new sub got a video released on the Discord.”

One channel shared with Dexerto has existed since January and continues to stream despite reports and escalations to Twitch.

“It usually takes Twitch anywhere from 3 days to 2-3 months to remove an account,” she said. “It’s wack a mole.”