Pokimane claps back at SSSniperwolf comparison in fiery tweet

Pokimane has fired back at an “unnecessary” SSSniperwolf comparison on Twitter that implied that she’s able to “get away with anything” on Twitch.

Comparisons between popular figures are often inevitable. However, when a tweet surfaced comparing Twitch’s most-followed female streamer, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, to controversial YouTuber SSSniperwolf, it sparked a significant response from Pokimane herself.

The tweet in question drew comparisons between SSSniperwolf and Pokimane, displaying photos of both with the caption, “My platform lets me get away with anything starter pack.”

And Pokimane, known to address controversies head-on, didn’t hold back in her response.

Pokimane responded to the comparison, stating, “I’m vehemently against doxxing, esp as someone who has been doxxed, swatted, and stalked for years.”

She further added, “This comparison is unnecessary, and I don’t want to be a part of your ‘women can get away with anything’ agenda. I sincerely hope that YouTube helps Jack.”

In a follow-up comment, Pokimane emphasized her commitment to accountability and further shut down the idea of being compared to SSSniperwolf, stating, “I always try to apologize and do better when I make a mistake. It’s okay if you haven’t forgiven that yet, but please don’t compare me to someone who committed a crime and put people’s safety at risk.”

SSSniperwolf has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after doxxing fellow content creator Jacksfilms. The incident, in which SSSniperwolf uploaded an Instagram story of a picture in front of Jacksfilms’ house, has drawn widespread criticism from not only fans but streamers and influencers alike.

Asmongold, another prominent YouTuber, was quick to call out the behavior, saying it’s “unacceptable” and draws a “line in the sand that should never be crossed.” Jacksfilms himself labeled SSSniperwolf’s actions as “creepy, gross, violating” and urged YouTube to take action.

Pokimane, on the other hand, recently also confronted Trainwreck one year after he called her one of the “most corrupt” figures on Twitch. The confrontation stemmed from a debate about the ethics of gambling on stream, a topic that Pokimane has been vocally against.

On a similar note, in June, Pokimane shut down the idea of her joining other high-profile streamers in switching over to Kick, stating that she wouldn’t compromise her “morals and ethics” for monetary gain. That comment led to harsh responses from xQc, Amouranth, and Corinna Kopf, who claimed Pokimane was merely trying to “farm clout and relevancy.”

