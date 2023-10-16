Twitch streamer banned after exposing stalker who threw eggs into his house

Twitch streamer ‘Dellor’ is pleading for help after being banned for exposing a stalker who threw eggs into his house and destroyed one of his computer monitors.

Dellor has had a controversial career on Twitch, notably being fired from Toronto esports for using a racial slur over 60 times during an Overwatch stream. Since then, he’s been dealing with stalkers harassing him.

The streamer had previously warned the stalkers that he had obtained their license plate, name, and address, suggesting that he would leak the info if the threats continued. However, the warning was not heeded.

On October 11, the stalking situation escalated when someone threw an egg through his window, allegedly damaging a $300 monitor and getting a mess all over his setup. Fed up, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Dellor banned after exposing stalker for throwing eggs

In a post on X, Dellor claimed he was going to quit streaming until he’s able to move to a different house and get away from his stalkers.

“It’s gotten to the point where I no longer feel safe in my own home and am going to end up hurting someone,” he said.

However, his decision to apparently expose his stalkers resulted in a Twitch ban a few days later, which he addressed in a video.

“I’ve been banned. I did something stupid, I knew it was stupid and I still did it,” he said, explaining the situation with the eggs destroying the monitor and getting over his carpet. “The people just keep coming to my house and pounding on my doors and running away. I’m working with police to get it solved, but I lost my sh*t that night.”

Dellor further reiterated that he’s scared for his safety and just wants the stalkers to stop harassing him, adding that’s why he did what he did.

“It doesn’t excuse my behavior. It was really stupid to do that. I knew it was dumb and I apologize to the people that were affected and I apologize to Twitch and to my viewers. I’m sorry everyone, I shouldn’t have done that.”

The streamer included photos of the egg aftermath, including his busted monitor and yolk-stained room.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that Dellor has been banned permanently, so he should be able to return to Twitch once he’s able to move houses as he plans or if the police take action against the individuals.