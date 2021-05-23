Twitch partner slammed for calling another streamer fat and ugly - Dexerto

Twitch partner iNSUPERABLE has come under fire for labeling another streamer as fat and ugle, and with many calling for him to be banned, he’s hit back with a response adding context to the situation.

Twitch streamers have, for the longest time, be commenting on others and their content. Some of them have a legitimate beef with other streamers, while others just make passing comments on content that they aren’t the biggest fans of.

Just Chatting is the category that comes under the microscope the most, especially when it comes to streamers who toe the line of the Twitch guidelines due to the clothes wear, how they act on stream, as well as other things.

On May 21, Twitch streamer itsrachryan and her pal were hosting a Just Chatting stream where, if a certain amount of subs was donated, they’d write the gifter’s username on their face or body.

The stream caught the attention of fellow streamer iNSUPERABLE, who roasted the streamers involved.

“If I saw the girl on the left dude, in a bar in Montreal, I would definitely skip on that s**t,” he said. “The girl on the right dude, we can talk about it dude. The girl on the left dude, she’s like the fat, ugly wing girl. You know like when you tell your chick, hey if you come to my party, bring your friend right, and she comes to the party, and that’s the friend she brings.”

The clip and comments made their way back to the two female streamers, with itsrachryan sharing it out and calling for Twitch to act.

“This partnered streamer came into my friend’s chat last night being more than just disrespectful and using our streams for his own content. People like this shouldn’t have a platform on Twitch or anywhere,” she said.

I didn't have the time yesterday but I do today. This partnered streamer came into my friend's chat last night being more than just disrespectful and using our streams for his own content. People like this shouldn't have a platform on Twitch or anywhere.@OCGiNSUPERABLE do better. pic.twitter.com/WR2PL3sZNc — Rach ❀ (@itsrachryan) May 22, 2021

Plenty of other streamers joined in her calls for punishment, tagging different Twitch Support accounts in the hopes of a response.

iNSUPERABLE ultimately responded to the situation with a lengthy Twitlonger, stating that the girls had demanded money in return for them not reporting him to Twitch.

“She kept going at me and roasting me and trying to shame me for what I said above and at some point, I got fed up and ended up calling her the words that I did.” he said. “I didn’t like how she was trying to ”blackmail” me into donating even tho I HAD donated.”

Let's give a bit of context on that twitch clip Read: https://t.co/JieufNokrh — iNSUPERABLE 🇨🇦 (@OCGiNSUPERABLE) May 23, 2021

The streamer admitted that he wasn’t “in the right” in making the comments, but would accept any punishments that may come his way as a result.

He hasn’t been banned as of writing and his channel is still live, and it remains to be seen if anything will be done.