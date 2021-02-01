 Why the Hype House no longer deserves its reputation - Dexerto
Why the Hype House no longer deserves its reputation

Published: 1/Feb/2021 17:01

by Dexerto
Hype House TikTok

Since its inception at the end of 2019, The Hype House has become known as the blueprint for the TikTok creator mansion. Just over a year later, it no longer has the ‘hype’ that it used to.

In 2019, The Hype House was formed by members including Daisy Keech and Thomas Petrou and joined by some of TikTok’s biggest stars including Addison Rae, Avani Gregg, Chase Hudson, and even Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

They took after content houses formed by YouTubers and Vine Stars before them, including the Clout House and Jake Paul’s Team 10 – they even moved into the former Clout House location. Despite this, the Hype House was lauded as one of the first of its kind, with creators collaborating as a way to build up their following.

They started their journey as one of the most innovative groups on social media, picking up some of the fastest-growing creators and helping them reach superstardom far quicker than if they’d ventured out on their own. Fans were eager to see them dancing in the same room, or getting together as couples. The excitement around Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson’s potential relationship, for example, rapidly helped to grow both of their accounts in the time that the rumors were flying.

The Hype House formed in late 2019

Hype House members expertly rose to the top of all the latest trends and dances and quickly brought out a range of colorful merchandise captured in beautiful grainy candids by influencer photographer Bryant. Subsequently, other photos taken by Bryant for the group became prime Instagram content, further pushing them to the top of everyone’s radar.

Top TikTokers have left

After such a rapid rise, the most popular members appear to have grown out of the need for a collective almost as quickly as they joined in the first place. The D’Amelio sisters promptly left the collective in May 2020 and worked on building up their own individual brands separate from the others. Without the Hype House, the D’Amelio sisters have their own podcast, their own makeup line, a huge partnership with Hollister, and even their own reality show in the works, among other things.

Other members of the group, while technically keeping their house membership, distanced themselves from the original group. Addison Rae has become great friends with the Vlog Squad and even the Kardashians. She appears less and less in vlogs from the likes of Thomas Petrou and Alex Warren, instead showing up most frequently in vlogs from Bryce Hall, her boyfriend, and a Sway boy.

In October 2020, Tayler Holder branched out and founded the Triller compound where members including Nate Wyatt, Olivia Ponton, and Kelliane Stankus also moved. And while they maintain they’re still a part of the Hype House collective, the label is tentative at best.

Daisy Keech, one of the original founders, left the Hype House as soon as March 2020 and began her own collection of content houses; Clubhouse BH, Clubhouse Europe, and NotAContentHouse. The brand even created its own offshoot called Clubhouse Explore and appears to be expanding every day.

Alongside the Hype House’s rise to fame, Sway house has typically followed closely behind and includes a group of the hottest male TikTokers in Los Angeles. In the past few months, those members have grown to surpass some of the core Hype House’s remaining members in followers, on TikTok and beyond. House manager Thomas Petrou’s TikTok has 8.1 million followers, while Sway boy Bryce Hall has 18.6 million.

Sway house has branched out to other platforms since TikTok fame, finding new avenues for revenue including investment in products, podcasts, and YouTube where Bryce Hall has 3.4 million subscribers, whereas Alex Warren has 2.7 million.

The Hype House does still have clout. Chase ‘lilhuddy’ Hudson is still a member, and has amazingly gone on to appear as the protagonist in Downfalls High by Machine Gun Kelly, and brought out his own single called ‘21st Century Vampire.’ Meanwhile, they’re still gaining new members, as Vinnie Hacker joined the collective in January 2021.

Yet, fans believe they need to up their game again. When the Hype House celebrated its year anniversary on Instagram on December 19, most of the top comments were from those saying they miss the “old Hype House.” With the Sway house threatening to steal all the hype, this house might need to try harder.

How to get the TED Talk filter on TikTok

Published: 1/Feb/2021 16:05

by Georgina Smith
TikTok

The TED Talk filter is a new viral filter that allows you to film your own animated segment of a TED-style speech, and TikTok users have been using it to produce some hilarious videos. Here’s how you can try it out for yourself.

If there’s one thing that TikTok loves, it’s filters, and users have made the most of the ones provided natively by the app itself, using them to create and popularize trends that sweep the internet.

However, occasionally users are left scratching their heads when trying to figure out how to access certain filters, as some of the whackiest ones out there tend to be user-created, meaning that they’re more likely to originate from apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

The TED talk filter (or TOD Talk filter as it’s actually called) features a short snippet of an animated speech that allows you to put your head on the body of a little person. Once you’ve ended your ‘speech’ using the echo voice effect, there is an automatic zoom-out showing an audience of cheering animated people.

The filter has endless comedic potential, and TikTok users have been using it to share slightly questionable dating advice in rhyming couplets, and share their hot takes on internet culture.

But in order to join other TikTokers in using the filter on the app, you first need to go through a few steps on Instagram to acquire the video of the filter.

How to do a TED Talk on TikTok

  1. Open up Instagram and click on the ‘Your Story’ icon.
  2. Scroll through the filters contained within circles until you reach the end, where there will be a ‘Browse Effects’ option.
  3. Type “TOD talk” into the search bar.
  4. Click on the filter of the same name created by slimshader__, and then select ‘Try It’ to film your video.
  5. Click the save icon at the top to save the video to your camera roll.

But in order to join in with the TikTok trends, you have to then upload your video to the app separately.

Thankfully, once you have the video in your camera roll, uploading your video onto TikTok is super simple.

  1. Open TikTok, and press the plus button at the bottom to launch the video creation tab.
  2. Click the icon in the bottom right that says ‘Uploads.’
  3. Select your TED talk video, and click next.
  4. If you want to trim the video you can, and afterward, click next again.
  5. Some may choose to add captions at this stage or add other editing effects.
  6. Finally, click next again, add your description and any tags you want to put, and press ‘Post’ to upload.

Now you’ll be able to use the bizarre but hilarious Instagram filter on TikTok and join in with the countless trends that utilize it.