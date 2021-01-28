 Olivia Rodrigo is proof of TikTok’s power over the music industry - Dexerto
Olivia Rodrigo is proof of TikTok’s power over the music industry

Published: 28/Jan/2021 17:58 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 18:20

by Georgina Smith
Olivia Rodrigo in front of a purple background
Instagram: olivia.rodrigo

17-year-old Disney star Olivia Rodrigo became an overnight sensation with her power ballad ‘Drivers License’ after it went insanely viral on TikTok, smashing records and dominating music charts. But what does this reveal about the power that the TikTok community has in the music industry?

So-called ‘TikTok songs’ are a chicken-and-egg conundrum. Is a song charting because TikTok made it popular, or is it trending on TikTok because it’s charting? While in the past it was easier to tell, the lines are becoming increasingly blurred, as TikTok’s influence on the music industry becomes more apparent.

However, there’s no doubt that in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, ‘Drivers License’ was propelled towards success by the TikTok community. On its fourth day, the song broke the record for the most one-day streams for a non-holiday song on Spotify, and shot straight to number one on the Billboard charts. Rodrigo’s success is one of the clearest examples of TikTok’s power.

Olivia Rodrigo poses in front of some leaves
Instagram: olivia.rodrigo
Olivia starred in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as one of the leads.

Why TikTok and music are inherently interwoven

To understand why music is such a huge part of TikTok’s ecosystem, you just have to take a look at the app’s roots.

Chinese tech company Bytedance acquired what used to be known as Musical.ly in 2017, and in 2018 put in motion the rebrand to the now more widely known TikTok. Many were dubious about the business move, but it proved to be an incredibly successful one for the company.

Musical.ly was first and foremost a lip-syncing app, relying heavily on the use of popular songs as the basis for content creation. After their rebrand, that element stuck around, and to this day ‘Sounds’ are one of the app’s most important features.

TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and videos.

Sounds facilitate discoverability, as they act as the anchor to which trends are attached, or as a reference point for people to find related content. Whether a song goes viral because it’s catchy, or because it happens to be attached to a mostly unrelated trend, TikTok has the power to increase its exposure ten-fold (and often more).

How TikTok sent Drivers License to Number 1

‘Drivers License’ and the drama surrounding its creation was a recipe for success. Olivia Rodrigo was on the TikTok community’s radar after the song she wrote for the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, ‘All I Want,’ went viral for its unexpectedly high quality.

Her new track has a similar charm – the powerful vocals combined with relatable lyrics make it the perfect song to play on repeat. Even better, fans began to theorize that the song was about none other than her Disney co-star Joshua Bassett, causing TikTok to become obsessed with the story that’s like a teen TV drama in and of itself.

The song splintered into countless trends: theory videos, physical transformations, intentionally bad covers, and everyone became invested in the story of this heartbroken teen.

And this isn’t even the first time this has happened. Rapper Lil Nas X experienced an even bigger rise to fame with his huge hit ‘Old Town Road’, thanks to it going viral on TikTok back in 2019.

Casting your eyes over the charts reveals that a huge chunk of the featured singles have been dubbed ‘TikTok songs’ thanks to their popularity on the app. It’s in this sense that TikTok is redefining the mainstream music scene.

Billboard hot 100 charts form January 30 2021
Billboard
The list contains some songs that are hugely popular on TikTok, including ‘Drivers License.’

TikTok’s impact on mainstream music

Drivers License isn’t just ‘pretty successful for a TikTok song’ – it’s now an international hit. And for any artist looking to get eyes on their work, that type of virality is certainly appealing.

A string of established artists have been criticized for writing songs specifically to make them go viral on TikTok. Justin Bieber heavily promoted his song ‘Yummy’ via the app, receiving criticism from fans who felt the song was intentionally generic.

Drake’s song ‘Toosie Slide’ is another prime example of a song that was designed to go viral on TikTok, further evidence of mainstream artists turning their attention to the app.

There is an increasing concern among both TikTok users and non-users alike, that music will decline in authenticity as artists continue to chase the same viral fame as that Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X came across by chance.

Lil Nas X in Old Town Road
YouTube: Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X is one of the biggest successes to come from TikTok

They’ve seen how TikTok can boost streams and sales, and they want a piece of the action. But there’s no recipe to virality – especially not on TikTok.

Part of TikTok’s enormous power is its unpredictability. The app is known for its bizarrely accurate For You Page algorithm which serves as the main way users discover new content. While your feed can be influenced by the people you follow, it’s not entirely user-curated like other social media sites.

TikTok is one big blind spot for anyone who was planning on anticipating the next trend in the music industry. Who could have predicted that the app could revive a centuries-old genre with sea shanties?

‘Driver’s License’ is just one example of the promotional power of online communities. For better or for worse, the industry is adjusting itself to account for the unexpected, and unprecedented successes that can be induced by TikTok.

Logan Paul floored after pranksters “steal” wheels from new custom truck

Published: 28/Jan/2021 21:05

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul pranked by Diesel Brothers
YouTube: HeavyDSparks

YouTube star Logan Paul has acquired yet another impressive vehicle — but the brilliant minds who built it pulled a hilarious prank on the content creator by “stealing” its wheels upon delivery.

A hugely popular YouTuber needs an equally huge truck, and that’s just what Logan Paul received after the minds behind Discovery’s Diesel Brothers built him an impressive custom rig of his very own.

With sleek black paint, a booming sound system and even a mount for potential paintball gun fights, this souped up Dodge Ram is nothing to sneeze at — which is exactly why the Diesel Brothers made a hilarious show of delivering the mega cab to his doorstep.

Under cover of darkness, Dave Sparks and his crew brought the truck to Paul’s neighborhood and removed its wheels, leaving the ride sitting on wooden blocks before retreating back to their hotel room.

Logan Paul new truck
YouTube: HeavyDSparks
Logan Paul’s new mega cab is nothing to sneeze at.

The next day, the group received a concerned FaceTime call from Logan’s father, who alerted them that the truck’s wheels had been mysteriously removed. The Diesel Brothers played up the incident as a potential theft, completely fooling Logan Paul that his wheels had actually been stolen.

However, the fact that the truck keys had been left inside the cab was not lost on Paul’s crew, who seemed entirely confused and befuddled about the situation when they met up a few hours later.

Logan even joked that his brother may have had something to do with the “theft,” claiming that Conor McGregor’s crew may have pulled a fast one on him after being challenged by Jake one too many times.

Luckily, the YouTubers pulled up with the tires not too long afterward, making for a very relieved Logan Paul, who admitted that he’d been thoroughly Punk’d.

“Yo, this is fucking hilarious,” a smiling Logan admitted when all was revealed. “This was great. Two seconds too late with the, ‘It’s a prank!’ moment.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Sparks (@heavydsparks)

In fact, Logan claimed that this is the first official truck he’s ever owned — but it won’t be the last of his adventures with the Diesel Brothers, leaving many more shenanigans in store for the future.