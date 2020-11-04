TikTok houses: Hype House members, Clubhouse, more - Dexerto

The phenomenon of a house for online creators to live together and collaborate isn’t new. Before the Hype House, there was Team 10, Clout House, and Vlog Squad. But new houses for TikTok’s biggest stars are popping up all the time.

Here is an updated list of all the TikTok collectives you need to know about, what they do and who their members are, in Los Angeles and beyond.

Contents

Hype House

The Hype House, which started in December, is the most popular TikTok collective comprising some of the most followed TikTokers ever. Addison Rae currently stands at the second most followed creator on the app with more than 61.8 million followers, while Chase Hudson has 24.9 million followers. The group lives in the former Clout House in Los Angeles and make dance and lip-sync videos.

You can use our Hype House guide to find out everything you need to know about the group’s members.

Members:

Thomas Petrou

Avani Gregg

Addison Rae

Chase Hudson

Tony Lopez

Ondrea Lopez

Nick Austin

Alex Warren

Connor Yates

Wyatt Xavier

Ryland Storms

Michael Sanzone

Kouvr Annon

Calvin Goldby

James Wright

Jack Wright

Larri ‘Larray’ Merritt

Patrick Huston

Taylor Holder

Olivia Ponton

Kelianne Stankus

Mia Hayward

Nate Wyatt

Sway LA

Sway is a group of male TikTokkers living in Los Angeles and they often collaborate with members of the Hype House. The boys are known for creating mischief, lip-syncing, and dancing. Former members include Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler, who recently left to pursue their music careers.

The boys moved in together in January 2020.

Members:

Noah Beck

Kio Cyr

Bryce Hall

Josh Richards

Griffin Johnson

Anthony Reeves

Nick Bean

Quinton Griggs

Blake Gray

Clubhouse BH

After Daisy Keech fell out with members of the Hype House, she left and formed Clubhouse with Abby Rao. The group mainly dance and lip-sync, but they have also created ‘Clubhouse Explore’, a brand adjacent to Clubhouse where they document their travels.

The collective recently went to Tulum in Mexico.

Members:

Tessa Brooks

Abby Rao

Sebastian Topete

Isaak Presley

Lindsay Brewer

Mariana Morais

Teala Dunn

Christopher Romero

Emmy Combs

Katie Sigmond

Carrington Durham

Isabella Durham

Katrina Stuart

Chase Keith

Alicia Montes

Alexa Montes

Kinsey Wolanski

Shluv House

Before the Shluv House, there was the Shluv Gang led by dancer Micheal Le. The gang moved into an LA mansion in May 2020 and often perform pranks in public, or mess around with Micheal’s little brother Jonathan, who has some excellent moves of his own. Check out our Shluv House guide to find out about this new group.

Members:

Spencer X

Michael “Just Maiko” Le (Founder)

Javier Romero

Matthew Gonzalez

Michael Uy

(Couple) Jon Klaasen and Elyssa Joy.

Kids Next Door

If you don’t recognize Kids Next Door, you’ll probably recognize Steph ‘Beasteater’ Margarucci’s neon green hair. This LA collective play pranks, complete challenges, and dance on TikTok. They’re quickly gaining more recognition after appearing in LA Magazine and New York Times.

Members:

Marcus Olin and Stephanie Margarucci

Cameron Buchanan

Jesse Underhill

Jack Corcoran

Hailey Orona (a.k.a. Ona)

Brandon Westenberg

Clubhouse Next

Launched in April, Clubhouse Next is the sister house of Daisy Keech and Abby Rao’s Clubhouse. The members are newer to the world of social media than members of Clubhouse BH, but they bring a fresh new edge to their side of the internet. The group has grown quickly, earning nearly 1 million followers on TikTok in just two months.

Members:

Ahlyssa Marie

Jaden Barba

Michelle Wozniak

Dylon Shogo

Rad Shogo

Jessica Belkin

Fabio Guerra

Dallas Caroline

Byte Squad

Byte Squad is the UK’s answer to the Hype House, including some of Britain’s most popular TikTok influencers who are represented by Bytesized talent. Two of the squad are currently dating and two of them used to date, making them a very close-knit crew. They moved into their London home in April.

Members:

Kt Franklin

Emily Steers

Lauren Kearns

Monty Keates

Lily-Rose ‘ItsLily-Rose’

SebbyJon

Shauni

The [email protected] is a new TikTok house launched in mid-April and run by talent agency Six Degrees of Influence. The official TikTok account has just over 200,000 followers. Its two most well-known members are Jackson Krecioch and Bryce Xavier who both have a combined 5.8 million followers.

Members:

Jackson Krecioch

Kaylee Pereira

Rave Vanias

Mariano Castano

Kieth Pichardo

Kiera Vanias

The Vibe Crew

The Vibe Crew is a new kids only addition to the TikTok scene. Modelled off the TikTok houses format made popular by well known groups such as Hype House and Sway House, they are most known by their 270,000 followers for their dancing videos. Among the members are Addison’s Rae’s younger brother Enzo Lopez, as well as actor and social media Walker Bryant, who has 1 million followers on instagram.

Members:

Elliana Walmsley

GiaNina Paolantonio

Indi Star

Ava Kolker

Merrick Hanna

Corinne Joy

Lexy Kolker

Stefan Benz

JD McCrary

Artyon Celestine

Madison Rojas

Akira Akbar

Lexi Soleil Hernandez

Evan Hernandez

Not A Content House

This all-girl creator house posts primarily dance content to their TikTok, and recently have seen the addition of new members Anna, Eva and Katie. Formed in August, this house posted its first image to Instagram on August 4, 2020.

Since then, they’ve amassed a following of 441k followers on Instagram; 2.2m on TikTok, and with the new members coming over from Top Talent House, are surely set to grow further.

Members:

Sabrina Quesada

Madi Monroe

Anna Shumate

Katie Pego

Ava Tortorici

Eva Cudmore

Lauren Kettering

Cynthia Parker

Wave House

Wave House is a UK based creator group that gained traction on TikTok after their bizarre influencer reveals, where the stars were unveiled using jewel-encrusted masks in a series of videos staged at their £5 million mansion.

Members

Spencer Elmer

Carmie Selitto

Elouise Fouladgar

Kate Elisabeth

Millie T

Jimbo Hall

Icon House

Icon house is a brand new UK-based creator collective which launched October 19. The house came under fire for “copying” Wave House after revealing its creators one-by-one. It was formerly known as My House Ldn and has since rebranded after a scandal. Popular TikToker Kristen Scott, a former member of My House Ldn, accused one member of sending her sexual messages when she was underage.

Members

Josh Ryan

Kelvin Clark

Elis Watts

Max Catley

Callum Ryan

Milli Jo Mcloughlin

Megz Hana Mcloughlin

Rosie Daniels

We will continue to update this list as new houses emerge and members leave or join them, so make sure to check back often!