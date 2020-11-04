TikTok houses: Hype House members, Clubhouse, more - Dexerto

The phenomenon of a house for online creators to live together and collaborate isn’t new. Before the Hype House, there was Team 10, Clout House, and Vlog Squad. But new houses for TikTok’s biggest stars are popping up all the time.
Here is an updated list of all the TikTok collectives you need to know about, what they do and who their members are, in Los Angeles and beyond.
Contents
Hype House
The Hype House, which started in December, is the most popular TikTok collective comprising some of the most followed TikTokers ever. Addison Rae currently stands at the second most followed creator on the app with more than 61.8 million followers, while Chase Hudson has 24.9 million followers. The group lives in the former Clout House in Los Angeles and make dance and lip-sync videos.
You can use our Hype House guide to find out everything you need to know about the group’s members.
Members:
- Thomas Petrou
- Avani Gregg
- Addison Rae
- Chase Hudson
- Tony Lopez
- Ondrea Lopez
- Nick Austin
- Alex Warren
- Connor Yates
- Wyatt Xavier
- Ryland Storms
- Michael Sanzone
- Kouvr Annon
- Calvin Goldby
- James Wright
- Jack Wright
- Larri ‘Larray’ Merritt
- Patrick Huston
- Taylor Holder
- Olivia Ponton
- Kelianne Stankus
- Mia Hayward
- Nate Wyatt
Sway LA
Sway is a group of male TikTokkers living in Los Angeles and they often collaborate with members of the Hype House. The boys are known for creating mischief, lip-syncing, and dancing. Former members include Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler, who recently left to pursue their music careers.
The boys moved in together in January 2020.
Members:
- Noah Beck
- Kio Cyr
- Bryce Hall
- Josh Richards
- Griffin Johnson
- Anthony Reeves
- Nick Bean
- Quinton Griggs
- Blake Gray
Clubhouse BH
After Daisy Keech fell out with members of the Hype House, she left and formed Clubhouse with Abby Rao. The group mainly dance and lip-sync, but they have also created ‘Clubhouse Explore’, a brand adjacent to Clubhouse where they document their travels.
The collective recently went to Tulum in Mexico.
Members:
- Tessa Brooks
- Abby Rao
- Sebastian Topete
- Isaak Presley
- Lindsay Brewer
- Mariana Morais
- Teala Dunn
- Christopher Romero
- Emmy Combs
- Katie Sigmond
- Carrington Durham
- Isabella Durham
- Katrina Stuart
- Chase Keith
- Alicia Montes
- Alexa Montes
- Kinsey Wolanski
Shluv House
Before the Shluv House, there was the Shluv Gang led by dancer Micheal Le. The gang moved into an LA mansion in May 2020 and often perform pranks in public, or mess around with Micheal’s little brother Jonathan, who has some excellent moves of his own. Check out our Shluv House guide to find out about this new group.
Members:
- Spencer X
- Michael “Just Maiko” Le (Founder)
- Javier Romero
- Matthew Gonzalez
- Michael Uy
- (Couple) Jon Klaasen and Elyssa Joy.
Kids Next Door
If you don’t recognize Kids Next Door, you’ll probably recognize Steph ‘Beasteater’ Margarucci’s neon green hair. This LA collective play pranks, complete challenges, and dance on TikTok. They’re quickly gaining more recognition after appearing in LA Magazine and New York Times.
Members:
- Marcus Olin and Stephanie Margarucci
- Cameron Buchanan
- Jesse Underhill
- Jack Corcoran
- Hailey Orona (a.k.a. Ona)
- Brandon Westenberg
Clubhouse Next
Launched in April, Clubhouse Next is the sister house of Daisy Keech and Abby Rao’s Clubhouse. The members are newer to the world of social media than members of Clubhouse BH, but they bring a fresh new edge to their side of the internet. The group has grown quickly, earning nearly 1 million followers on TikTok in just two months.
Members:
- Ahlyssa Marie
- Jaden Barba
- Michelle Wozniak
- Dylon Shogo
- Rad Shogo
- Jessica Belkin
- Fabio Guerra
- Dallas Caroline
Byte Squad
Byte Squad is the UK’s answer to the Hype House, including some of Britain’s most popular TikTok influencers who are represented by Bytesized talent. Two of the squad are currently dating and two of them used to date, making them a very close-knit crew. They moved into their London home in April.
Members:
- Kt Franklin
- Emily Steers
- Lauren Kearns
- Monty Keates
- Lily-Rose ‘ItsLily-Rose’
- SebbyJon
- Shauni
The [email protected] House
The [email protected] is a new TikTok house launched in mid-April and run by talent agency Six Degrees of Influence. The official TikTok account has just over 200,000 followers. Its two most well-known members are Jackson Krecioch and Bryce Xavier who both have a combined 5.8 million followers.
Members:
- Jackson Krecioch
- Kaylee Pereira
- Rave Vanias
- Mariano Castano
- Kieth Pichardo
- Kiera Vanias
The Vibe Crew
The Vibe Crew is a new kids only addition to the TikTok scene. Modelled off the TikTok houses format made popular by well known groups such as Hype House and Sway House, they are most known by their 270,000 followers for their dancing videos. Among the members are Addison’s Rae’s younger brother Enzo Lopez, as well as actor and social media Walker Bryant, who has 1 million followers on instagram.
Members:
- Elliana Walmsley
- GiaNina Paolantonio
- Indi Star
- Ava Kolker
- Merrick Hanna
- Corinne Joy
- Lexy Kolker
- Stefan Benz
- JD McCrary
- Artyon Celestine
- Madison Rojas
- Akira Akbar
- Lexi Soleil Hernandez
- Evan Hernandez
Not A Content House
This all-girl creator house posts primarily dance content to their TikTok, and recently have seen the addition of new members Anna, Eva and Katie. Formed in August, this house posted its first image to Instagram on August 4, 2020.
Since then, they’ve amassed a following of 441k followers on Instagram; 2.2m on TikTok, and with the new members coming over from Top Talent House, are surely set to grow further.
Members:
- Sabrina Quesada
- Madi Monroe
- Anna Shumate
- Katie Pego
- Ava Tortorici
- Eva Cudmore
- Lauren Kettering
- Cynthia Parker
Wave House
Wave House is a UK based creator group that gained traction on TikTok after their bizarre influencer reveals, where the stars were unveiled using jewel-encrusted masks in a series of videos staged at their £5 million mansion.
Members
- Spencer Elmer
- Carmie Selitto
- Elouise Fouladgar
- Kate Elisabeth
- Millie T
- Jimbo Hall
Icon House
Icon house is a brand new UK-based creator collective which launched October 19. The house came under fire for “copying” Wave House after revealing its creators one-by-one. It was formerly known as My House Ldn and has since rebranded after a scandal. Popular TikToker Kristen Scott, a former member of My House Ldn, accused one member of sending her sexual messages when she was underage.
Members
- Josh Ryan
- Kelvin Clark
- Elis Watts
- Max Catley
- Callum Ryan
- Milli Jo Mcloughlin
- Megz Hana Mcloughlin
- Rosie Daniels
- Harry Potter
We will continue to update this list as new houses emerge and members leave or join them, so make sure to check back often!