TikTok houses: Hype House members, Clubhouse, more - Dexerto

TikTok houses: Hype House members, Clubhouse, more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 13:37

by Alice Hearing
daisy keech addison rae and chase hudson all tiktok houses
The phenomenon of a house for online creators to live together and collaborate isn’t new. Before the Hype House, there was Team 10, Clout House, and Vlog Squad. But new houses for TikTok’s biggest stars are popping up all the time.

Here is an updated list of all the TikTok collectives you need to know about, what they do and who their members are, in Los Angeles and beyond.

Contents

Hype House

Half of the Hype House
Instagram: HypeHouseLA
The Hype House is still growing

The Hype House, which started in December, is the most popular TikTok collective comprising some of the most followed TikTokers ever. Addison Rae currently stands at the second most followed creator on the app with more than 61.8 million followers, while Chase Hudson has 24.9 million followers. The group lives in the former Clout House in Los Angeles and make dance and lip-sync videos.

You can use our Hype House guide to find out everything you need to know about the group’s members.

Members:

  • Thomas Petrou
  • Avani Gregg
  • Addison Rae
  • Chase Hudson
  • Tony Lopez
  • Ondrea Lopez
  • Nick Austin
  • Alex Warren
  • Connor Yates
  • Wyatt Xavier
  • Ryland Storms
  • Michael Sanzone
  • Kouvr Annon
  • Calvin Goldby
  • James Wright
  • Jack Wright
  • Larri ‘Larray’ Merritt
  • Patrick Huston
  • Taylor Holder
  • Olivia Ponton
  • Kelianne Stankus
  • Mia Hayward
  • Nate Wyatt

Sway LA

The Sway House collective
Instagram: SwayLA
The Sway House recently lost Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler

Sway is a group of male TikTokkers living in Los Angeles and they often collaborate with members of the Hype House. The boys are known for creating mischief, lip-syncing, and dancing. Former members include Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler, who recently left to pursue their music careers.

The boys moved in together in January 2020.

Members: 

  • Noah Beck
  • Kio Cyr
  • Bryce Hall
  • Josh Richards
  • Griffin Johnson
  • Anthony Reeves
  • Nick Bean
  • Quinton Griggs
  • Blake Gray

Clubhouse BH

Clubhouse BH in Mexico
Instagram: Clubhouse BH
Clubhouse BH was formed by Daisy Keech and Abby Rao

After Daisy Keech fell out with members of the Hype House, she left and formed Clubhouse with Abby Rao. The group mainly dance and lip-sync, but they have also created ‘Clubhouse Explore’, a brand adjacent to Clubhouse where they document their travels.

The collective recently went to Tulum in Mexico.

Members: 

  • Tessa Brooks
  • Abby Rao
  • Sebastian Topete
  • Isaak Presley
  • Lindsay Brewer
  • Mariana Morais
  • Teala Dunn
  • Christopher Romero
  • Emmy Combs
  • Katie Sigmond
  • Carrington Durham
  • Isabella Durham
  • Katrina Stuart
  • Chase Keith
  • Alicia Montes
  • Alexa Montes
  • Kinsey Wolanski

Shluv House

Micheal Le outside the Shluv House
Instagram: Michael Le
The Shluv House was launched in May

Before the Shluv House, there was the Shluv Gang led by dancer Micheal Le. The gang moved into an LA mansion in May 2020 and often perform pranks in public, or mess around with Micheal’s little brother Jonathan, who has some excellent moves of his own. Check out our Shluv House guide to find out about this new group.

Members:

  • Spencer X
  • Michael “Just Maiko” Le (Founder)
  • Javier Romero
  • Matthew Gonzalez
  • Michael Uy
  • (Couple) Jon Klaasen and Elyssa Joy.

Kids Next Door

Kids Next Door TikTok house
Instagram: Kids Next Door LA
Kids Next Door are partnered with Influences

If you don’t recognize Kids Next Door, you’ll probably recognize Steph ‘Beasteater’ Margarucci’s neon green hair. This LA collective play pranks, complete challenges, and dance on TikTok. They’re quickly gaining more recognition after appearing in LA Magazine and New York Times.

Members:

  • Marcus Olin and Stephanie Margarucci
  • Cameron Buchanan
  • Jesse Underhill
  • Jack Corcoran
  • Hailey Orona (a.k.a. Ona)
  • Brandon Westenberg

Clubhouse Next

Clubhouse Next TikTok house
Instagram: Clubhouse Next
Clubhouse Next is a sister collective of Clubhouse BH

Launched in April, Clubhouse Next is the sister house of Daisy Keech and Abby Rao’s Clubhouse. The members are newer to the world of social media than members of Clubhouse BH, but they bring a fresh new edge to their side of the internet. The group has grown quickly, earning nearly 1 million followers on TikTok in just two months.

Members:

  • Ahlyssa Marie
  • Jaden Barba
  • Michelle Wozniak
  • Dylon Shogo
  • Rad Shogo
  • Jessica Belkin
  • Fabio Guerra
  • Dallas Caroline

Byte Squad

Byte Squad house in UK
Instagram: Byte Squad
The Byte Squad moved in together in April

Byte Squad is the UK’s answer to the Hype House, including some of Britain’s most popular TikTok influencers who are represented by Bytesized talent. Two of the squad are currently dating and two of them used to date, making them a very close-knit crew. They moved into their London home in April.

Members: 

  • Kt Franklin
  • Emily Steers
  • Lauren Kearns
  • Monty Keates
  • Lily-Rose ‘ItsLily-Rose’
  • SebbyJon
  • Shauni

The [email protected] House

The Vault collective house
Instagram: The Vault
The Vault is run by talent agency Six Degrees of Influence

The [email protected] is a new TikTok house launched in mid-April and run by talent agency Six Degrees of Influence. The official TikTok account has just over 200,000 followers. Its two most well-known members are Jackson Krecioch and Bryce Xavier who both have a combined 5.8 million followers.

Members: 

  • Jackson Krecioch
  • Kaylee Pereira
  • Rave Vanias
  • Mariano Castano
  • Kieth Pichardo
  • Kiera Vanias

The Vibe Crew

Kids Only house Vibe Crew
Instagram: Walker Bryant
Kids only house, the Vibe Crew

The Vibe Crew is a new kids only addition to the TikTok scene. Modelled off the TikTok houses format made popular by well known groups such as Hype House and Sway House, they are most known by their 270,000 followers for their dancing videos. Among the members are Addison’s Rae’s younger brother Enzo Lopez, as well as actor and social media Walker Bryant, who has 1 million followers on instagram.

Members:

  • Elliana Walmsley
  • GiaNina Paolantonio
  • Indi Star
  • Ava Kolker
  • Merrick Hanna
  • Corinne Joy
  • Lexy Kolker
  • Stefan Benz
  • JD McCrary
  • Artyon Celestine
  • Madison Rojas
  • Akira Akbar
  • Lexi Soleil Hernandez
  • Evan Hernandez

Not A Content House

Photo of Not A Content House and the new members
Instagram: notacontenthouse
New members Katie, Eva and Anna recently joined Not A Content House.

This all-girl creator house posts primarily dance content to their TikTok, and recently have seen the addition of new members Anna, Eva and Katie. Formed in August, this house posted its first image to Instagram on August 4, 2020.

Since then, they’ve amassed a following of 441k followers on Instagram; 2.2m on TikTok, and with the new members coming over from Top Talent House, are surely set to grow further.

Members:

  • Sabrina Quesada
  • Madi Monroe
  • Anna Shumate
  • Katie Pego
  • Ava Tortorici
  • Eva Cudmore
  • Lauren Kettering
  • Cynthia Parker

Wave House

Wave house members posing with two cars
Instagram: thewavehouse
Members of Wave house post with two cars in monochromatic looks.

Wave House is a UK based creator group that gained traction on TikTok after their bizarre influencer reveals, where the stars were unveiled using jewel-encrusted masks in a series of videos staged at their £5 million mansion.

Members

  • Spencer Elmer
  • Carmie Selitto
  • Elouise Fouladgar
  • Kate Elisabeth
  • Millie T
  • Jimbo Hall

Icon House

Icon House posing in matching
Instagram: itsiconhouse
Icon House members posing in matching formal looks.

Icon house is a brand new UK-based creator collective which launched October 19. The house came under fire for “copying” Wave House after revealing its creators one-by-one. It was formerly known as My House Ldn and has since rebranded after a scandal. Popular TikToker Kristen Scott, a former member of My House Ldn, accused one member of sending her sexual messages when she was underage.

Members

  • Josh Ryan
  • Kelvin Clark
  • Elis Watts
  • Max Catley
  • Callum Ryan
  • Milli Jo Mcloughlin
  • Megz Hana Mcloughlin
  • Rosie Daniels
  • Harry Potter

We will continue to update this list as new houses emerge and members leave or join them, so make sure to check back often!

Who is SallyIsADog? The incredible story of TikTok’s CoD sniping king

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:29 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 17:35

by Alice Hearing
TikTok sallyisadog
Kevin Dollhopf

TikTok isn’t the obvious source for Call of Duty news, tips and tricks, but believe it or not, gamers can find the answers they’re looking for there, all thanks to Kevin “Sallyisadog” Dollhopf.

With more than 1.3 million followers and more than 40 million overall likes, Sallyisadog is a rising star on the platform, and, unsurprisingly, now a part of the platform’s huge creator fund. The TikToker spoke to Dexerto about this rapid growth and his journey to becoming a full-time influencer.

How did Sallyisadog become popular?

Kevin first created his account in April as a result of lockdown in the US when the global health crisis first hit. He says, “If this all hadn’t happened, I don’t know where things would be.” He figured that if everyone was staying indoors, he might as well put all his efforts into his creative outlet online.

His TikTok blew up in just a matter of a few months: “There was one big video right at the start. There is like some weird Easter egg thing in the game. So I made a play about it,” he said. “I went to bed with twenty-five hundred followers and woke up with twenty-five thousand…I pleased the algorithm overlords.”

Kevin "sallyisadog" Dollhopf with Sally the dog
Kevin Dollhopf
Kevin’s dog Sally thinks that she is human

But it’s not just TikTok’s notoriously spot-on algorithm. Kevin attributes his success to his editing technique. When it comes to gaming content, it should naturally fall to YouTube or Twitch, because “half of the challenge is fitting gaming content on a vertical screen” and very few creators were doing that. In fact, according to Kevin, the only trendsetters in this niche on TikTok were Pineaqples and Buhberger, who are now his friends.

But size and spec weren’t the only things setting Kevin apart from his peers. “My entire mindset is that when I’m putting a video out there, it is competing with the totality of the Internet for attention.” When it comes down to the editing, a one-second difference can mean a brutal fall in engagement, and “any dead space, any dead time is a chance that someone can scroll away and go somewhere else.”

How has TikTok changed his life?

Sallyisadog has just made TikTok his full-time gig, having previously worked as a government policy advisor in Washington. Like other influencers before him, TikTok began as a side-hustle, but when the numbers grew, he reconsidered his options. He ditched the government job after five years, crunched the numbers, and dedicated his entire life to the app. “I was like, I could go sell my soul and lobby for a multinational corporation. Or I could do this. So it was a no brainer for me.”

Since making it big, Kevin gets noticed, and not just that one time he was recognized in Best Buy. He even had a spat with YouTube personality David Dobrik. He insulted Kevin’s in-game skin, with a mustache and glasses to replicate how he looks in real life, during a live stream, and said “damn, that guy’s character looks like he belongs behind the computer of this game. He does not look like he should be out here.”

@sallyisadog@daviddobrik I DEMAND an apology. ##cod ##gaming ##sallyisadog ##codmw ##warzone♬ original sound – lastmanstanley

Kevin snapped back with a video that garnered more than 3.5 million views, saying “David I’m not sure if you meant it personally or not but I would really appreciate an apology.” David even replied saying “I’m sorry it was the heat of the moment in battle, won’t happen again!!” And the attention from the globally famous internet star paid off – that week, the largest percentage of views on Kevin’s Twitch channel came from David Dobrik’s. He was also made a Twitch partner in September.

Is Sally actually a dog?

Yes! Kevin is the real name of the man behind the screen and Sally is the name of his actual dog. Kevin lives in Washington with his wife, and Sally the dog, who, according to Kevin, needs to be reminded of that fact: “she is a very spirited pooch and thinks that she is a person. So I constantly had to remind her that ‘Sally, you’re a dog,’ and I was like – that seems like a good name.”

@sallyisadognot sorry about the choke part ##sallyisadog ##callofduty ##gaming ##callofdutymodernwarfare♬ original sound – Sally is a dog

But now, due to his rise in followers, Kevin has virtually adopted the name, Sally. “It’s been weird because whenever I’m playing or if someone’s just talking to me online. They say, Sally…They’re calling me my dog’s name.” For the most part, Kevin’s followers DO know that Sally, indeed, is a dog.

TikTok could be the future for gaming content

Kevin says that the app makes it much easier to build a brand and to become mainstream when you’re growing from nothing and in this way he hopes to get on the same level as other massive names in the gaming industry.

To him, TikTok is the place to be: “YouTube videos are around ten minutes, but really it’s one minute of the YouTube video that’s really the meat. You kind of draw it out to get people to watch the whole thing. TikTok is that minute.”

Whether it’s for the slick gaming content, the feuds with internet superstars, or for occasional glimpses of an adorable pup, Sallyisadog is worth watching.