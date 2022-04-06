Hype House manager Thomas Petrou has responded to Renata Ri being been kicked out of the TikTok-famous group after fans flooded the comment section of her videos, asking whether or not she was still with the group.

19-year-old Renata Ri has amassed over 19.2 million followers on TikTok, with an added 1.3 million fans on Instagram.

With content consisting of lifestyle and POV videos, the star constantly pushes over a million views on each of her videos, consistently making her one of the top trending TikTokers.

After joining the Hype House in December of 2021, Ri recently revealed to fans she was “kicked out” of the group after only being with the org for a few months.

Advertisement

After announcing the shocking news, fans took to TikTok and Instagram to reveal that both Petrou and Ri had a falling out, resulting in her being booted from the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

Thomas Petrou responds to kicking out Hype House member Renata Ri

On April 5, 2022, Petrou posted a video on YouTube titled “Why I kicked her out,” where he explained that “It made more sense to separate” from Ri and that their “brands didn’t align.”

“I’m sure you guys have noticed on my other social media’s we had someone else move out,” Petrou told his fans. “I was kind of a kicking out situation, I didn’t wanna bring any light to this but I noticed she was liking a couple comments on TikTok about it.”

Advertisement

Fans of both Petrou and Ri have responded to the video with mixed feelings about the situation.

“Your just making the house better and better keep doing amazing,” one fan stated.

“Thomas always acts like he’s doing something important and has this I’m boss thing going on. He’s always like She/he did this that, I kicked her out,” one viewer commented.

“I’m so happy she left, really I actually feel you guys are on track again,” another fan wrote.

Thomas’ response comes just weeks after it was announced that he changed the Hype House YouTube channel to his name, using it as a backup account.