TikTok star Chase Hudson headlines Machine Gun Kelly film Downfalls High

Published: 6/Jan/2021 5:25 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 5:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Chase Hudson Downfalls High
Interscope Records

Chase Hudson

Chase Hudson is already one of the most popular TikTok influencers in the scene, but now he’s taken the first steps towards an acting career by starring in Machine Gun Kelly’s film Downfalls High.

Chase Hudson has always looked confident and comfortable in front of a camera. It’s only natural when you’re one of the biggest TikTok influencers. But he’s about to take it to a whole new level.

He landed a lead role in Machine Gun Kelly’s musical film Downfalls High, which is set to release on January 15. Blink 182’s Travis Barker also played a role in the production, and it features some other stars, including Sydney Sweeny and Trippie Redd.

Unfortunately, the cast and crew have remained tight-lipped on all the details. However, Machine Gun kelly finally dropped a second teaser trailer, which is more elaborate than the first.

The film looks interesting and quirky and has been described as “a first of its kind musical experience.” Plus, it’s bound to be a treat for Chase’s fans, especially those who have been following him since day one. 

However, the fact he’s starring in the film has already become one of it’s biggest talking points. It’s inevitable when you’re a popular influencer. Some people feel like there’s room for improvement based on what they’ve seen in the trailer.

Others think he plays the part perfectly and will almost certainly smash the role. Either way, it’s impossible to make that assessment based on a 30-second trailer. You’ll have to watch the film in its entirety to know for sure.

Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson
Instagram: charlidamelio
Chase Hudson’s debut in Machine Gun Kelly’s film will undoubtedly take his stardom to new heights.

In the end, though, it’s still a massive first step into an acting career, regardless of whether people love or hate his performance. 

His name alone adds a lot of weight to the film, and being able to collaborate with other talented stars, and creators must be nice.

Downfalls High’s release is around the corner, and it’s already trending on various social media platforms. Only time will tell whether it’s a hit, but all the signs point towards that direction.

Logan Paul reacts to Jake calling him a “fake fighter” before Floyd Mayweather bout

Published: 5/Jan/2021 23:39

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul responds to Jake Paul fake fighter comments
YouTube: imPaulsive, Jake Paul

Jake Paul Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star Logan Paul is set to throw down with undefeated professional boxer Floyd Mayweather this February — but little brother Jake Paul isn’t a fan of their upcoming bout, even calling his sibling a “fake fighter.”

The Paul brothers have unexpectedly shifted from their careers as top-tier YouTubers into white-collar boxers. Ever since August 2018, the two have dedicated their time to training and scoring high-profile matches; and Logan may have taken the cream of the crop.

On December 6, 2020, it was announced that Logan would be fighting 50-0 pro boxer Floyd Mayweather in a “Super Exhibition” match in February 2021. This news seemed to overshadow Jake’s 2nd round KO over Nate Robinson a week prior, which may have influenced his thoughts on his older brother’s upcoming match.

“My brother is f**ked,” Jake taunted in an interview with TMZ. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout. You know, my brother’s a fake fighter. I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1, I’m 3-0.”

A week later, Logan has finally responded to his little bro’s scathing words — and it’s safe to say that he’s a little confused as to where the venom is coming from, although he’s completely unfazed by the insults.

“I’m like, little brothers up to some s**t, like he wants to get some attention for a sec, go for it,” he said of the matter. “But I fully support Jake — whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn’t bother me. ‘You’re a fake boxer.’ Okay. Let’s box, because Jake is the kid that gets beat up by my sparring partners.”

 

“I’ve become like rubber sheet metal, dude,” he continued. “In this fight, everyone’s sayin’ a lot of things, and for good reason. I’m fighting Floyd f**king Mayweather! So I’ve literally become immune to every — I’ve heard it all.”

(Topic begins at 47:58)

Jake isn’t the only one unsure of his brother’s chances; even Mike Tyson claimed that Floyd would “beat [Logan’s] f***kin’ ass” when it comes time for their match.

While the odds are certainly against Paul, there’s still a chance that he might surprise his critics and go the distance against his formidable opponent.

Those hoping to see how it pans out can tune into the fight via Fanmio on February 20 as YouTube boxing takes yet another huge leap in the entertainment world.