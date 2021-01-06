TikTok star Chase Hudson headlines Machine Gun Kelly film Downfalls High

Chase Hudson is already one of the most popular TikTok influencers in the scene, but now he’s taken the first steps towards an acting career by starring in Machine Gun Kelly’s film Downfalls High.

Chase Hudson has always looked confident and comfortable in front of a camera. It’s only natural when you’re one of the biggest TikTok influencers. But he’s about to take it to a whole new level.

He landed a lead role in Machine Gun Kelly’s musical film Downfalls High, which is set to release on January 15. Blink 182’s Travis Barker also played a role in the production, and it features some other stars, including Sydney Sweeny and Trippie Redd.

Unfortunately, the cast and crew have remained tight-lipped on all the details. However, Machine Gun kelly finally dropped a second teaser trailer, which is more elaborate than the first.

The film looks interesting and quirky and has been described as “a first of its kind musical experience.” Plus, it’s bound to be a treat for Chase’s fans, especially those who have been following him since day one.

However, the fact he’s starring in the film has already become one of it’s biggest talking points. It’s inevitable when you’re a popular influencer. Some people feel like there’s room for improvement based on what they’ve seen in the trailer.

Others think he plays the part perfectly and will almost certainly smash the role. Either way, it’s impossible to make that assessment based on a 30-second trailer. You’ll have to watch the film in its entirety to know for sure.

In the end, though, it’s still a massive first step into an acting career, regardless of whether people love or hate his performance.

His name alone adds a lot of weight to the film, and being able to collaborate with other talented stars, and creators must be nice.

Downfalls High’s release is around the corner, and it’s already trending on various social media platforms. Only time will tell whether it’s a hit, but all the signs point towards that direction.