Why does TikTok keeping asking for my birthday?

Some TikTok users have been reporting that every time they open the app they are asked to input their birthday — but what is actually causing this, and is there a way to fix it?

ByteDance-owned TikTok is the most popular social media platform out there right now, with a constant influx of new users joining the platform to create and view content.

The site is constantly adding new features to improve people’s experience on the app, however, people frequently report some strange technical issues when using TikTok.

This has ranged from comments sections that don’t load, to videos not appearing, and the latest issue that has been frustrating users across the platform sees the app asking people to input their birthday repeatedly.

bro how many times is tiktok gonna ask me for my birthday like fuck off already — kira (semi ia) (@kroniklesofkira) April 1, 2022

@tiktok_us stop asking me for my birthday! Fix your damn app. — MarvelousMan7 (@KipKiphunter) April 2, 2022

Users have claimed that they are being asked to enter their birthday multiple times in one day, with seemingly no way to stop it from happening.

Same. I’ve had to enter it five times today. It has to be a bug. @TikTokSupport — Ryan (@sodiumfire83) April 2, 2022

This appears to be some sort of glitch on TikTok’s end, though it’s not exactly clear what’s causing it.

It also isn’t the first time there has been an increase in reports about this issue, either, as it was also a problem back in May 2021.

How to fix the birthday glitch

Unfortunately, there isn’t a concrete way to fix this issue if you are experiencing it, however, there are several things you can try to see whether it will help your app return to normal.

Log out, then log back in again — To log out of your account go to the profile tab, click the three lines in the top right, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Scroll to the bottom and then tap ‘Log out.’

To log out of your account go to the profile tab, click the three lines in the top right, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Scroll to the bottom and then tap ‘Log out.’ Delete and reinstall the app — If logging back into your account didn’t stop the issue, you could also try deleting TikTok and then re-downloading it (note: If you delete the app, it will also automatically delete all your saved drafts, so make sure you back up any content you want to keep to your camera roll before you try this.)

If logging back into your account didn’t stop the issue, you could also try deleting TikTok and then re-downloading it (note: If you delete the app, it will also automatically delete all your saved drafts, so make sure you back up any content you want to keep to your camera roll before you try this.) Contact TikTok Support — If you want to make sure the issue doesn’t lie with your account, you could try contacting TikTok Support via their Twitter account to find out whether the glitch can be fixed.

As with any technical issue like this, there will likely be a fix for it soon, but the glitch is continuing to frustrate users across social media.