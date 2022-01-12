What happened to TikTok comments? Comments not showing leaves users confused

In what appears to be a widespread bug on TikTok, the comments section has stopped working completely, making users realize just how much they loved the comments – sometimes more than the actual videos.

If your comments are not showing on TikTok, don’t worry, you’re definitely not alone. Social media has been flooded with TikTok users asking why they can no longer see any comments on replies on any videos.

Although creators have the ability to disable comments, it’s usually not very common, and so it’s standard procedure to have a check of the comments on videos, and see what the discussion is.

Advertisement

In fact, in the absence of comments, users have realized just how much they miss them, perhaps even enjoying the comments more than the actual videos themselves.

it’s making me realize that I care just as much for comments as i do videos 😭 maybe more tbh — haleigh (taylor’s version) (@n0th1ng_n3w) January 12, 2022

How to fix TikTok comments not working?

The bad news is that on January 12, the comment section became totally blank for thousands of users. It’s unclear how many people this bug affected, as others are still able to see and interact with the replies as normal.

If you’re one of the unlucky ones though, there are a few methods worth trying to see if it fixes it for you:

Close the application and reopen it – try fully closing the TikTok app, to see if this is a quick fix Log out – logging out and back in again is the next easy option Reinstall TikTok – A slightly longer, you could try removing the app from your device, and downloading it again

However, given this bug seems to be widespread, these quick fixes might not make any difference, if it requires a fix from TikTok itself.

Advertisement

TikTok hasn’t addressed the comment section bug yet publicly, but will likely be aware of the reports from so many users and working on a fix for everyone soon.

In the meantime, we’ll have to live without the usually hilarious comment section.