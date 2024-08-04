Why is TikTok buffering? How to fix lagging issues

Several TikTok users have reported experiencing lag and buffering in all of the videos on the app. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to solve this issue.

In August 2024, numerous TikTok users took to Twitter/X and Reddit to voice their frustration over a sudden increase in buffering issues and video lagging.

While the exact cause of this sudden spike in buffering isn’t definitively clear, several factors could be contributing to the issue.

Why is TikTok buffering so much?

One primary reason for TikTok buffering so much could be technical issues within the app itself. This could include server problems, bugs in the latest app update, or other technical glitches.

However, there are other potential causes as well. An unstable internet connection is a common culprit for video buffering. If the connection is slow or inconsistent, it will struggle to stream videos smoothly.

Additionally, using an outdated device can impact how well apps run, and running multiple apps simultaneously can also drain resources, causing TikTok to lag.

How to fix TikTok lagging issues

To address and hopefully fix these buffering issues, here are some things you can try:

Clear the cache of TikTok – Over time, the app’s cache can accumulate and cause performance issues. Clearing it can help improve speed and functionality.

– Over time, the app’s cache can accumulate and cause performance issues. Clearing it can help improve speed and functionality. Update your TikTok app – Make sure you have the latest version of TikTok installed. App updates often include performance improvements and bug fixes.

– Make sure you have the latest version of TikTok installed. App updates often include performance improvements and bug fixes. Restart your device – Sometimes, simply restarting your smartphone or tablet can resolve issues by refreshing the system.

– Sometimes, simply restarting your smartphone or tablet can resolve issues by refreshing the system. Connect with a well-conditioned network – Ensure that you’re using a stable and fast internet connection. If possible, switch to a more reliable Wi-Fi network.

– Ensure that you’re using a stable and fast internet connection. If possible, switch to a more reliable Wi-Fi network. Clear the junk data from the app – Removing unnecessary data can free up space and resources, improving app performance.

– Removing unnecessary data can free up space and resources, improving app performance. Force close the App – This can help reset the app and clear temporary glitches.

– This can help reset the app and clear temporary glitches. Reboot router and modem – Often, app lagging is due to a slow Wi-Fi connection. Rebooting your router and modem can improve your connection quality.

