Why does TikTok keep logging me out? How to fix the issue

One of the most common issues TikTok users face is being logged out when they open the app, which can be quite frustrating.

If TikTok keeps logging you out automatically, you’re not alone. Many users have recently reported being signed out of the app without warning, leaving them wondering what’s happening.

While this can be frustrating, there are several potential reasons behind the issue, and fortunately, there are steps you can take to resolve it.

Article continues after ad

Why is TikTok logging me out?

One of the most common causes is unauthorized access to your account. If someone else tries to remove your device from the TikTok app settings, the platform may log you out automatically for security reasons. In such cases, resetting your password is crucial to regain control and secure your account.

Other possible reasons for TikTok logging you out could be server-side issues. If TikTok’s servers experience downtime or disruptions, users may get signed out temporarily.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Connectivity issues, like a poor Internet connection, may also cause this problem, as the app relies on a stable network to function correctly. Additionally, running an outdated version of TikTok or encountering app glitches could lead to random logouts.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron

How to fix the issue

To fix this issue, you can try several troubleshooting steps:

Reset your password – This ensures no unauthorized access is triggering the logouts. Check TikTok’s server status – If the servers are down, there’s nothing you can do but wait. Clear the app cache – This can help eliminate any temporary data causing problems. Update your TikTok app – Always ensure your app is up to date to prevent glitches. Disable VPN – Sometimes, using a VPN can interfere with the app’s normal functioning. Restart your device – A simple restart can resolve minor glitches. Check your internet connection – Make sure you’re connected to a stable network. Uninstall and reinstall TikTok – This can reset the app and fix persistent issues. Contact TikTok support – If you are still getting the error, then you can contact TikTok support via the Help Center so that they are able to help you resolve the issue.

By following these steps, you should be able to prevent TikTok from logging you out unexpectedly.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides, including how to turn off analytics on TikTok and how to turn TikTok activity status on & off.