Who is Riley Hubatka? TikToker rumored to be dating Bryce Hall

After she featured prominently in several of Bryce Hall’s YouTube videos, many fans are curious about influencer Riley Hubatka. Here’s everything you need to know about the star.

Rumors about TikToker Bryce Hall and Riley Hubatka first began in June after a video of Bryce kissing a girl in a nightclub starting circulating online.

Many assumed the girl in the video was Riley, and the pair even ended up responding to them in a tongue-in-cheek TikTok where they appeared to deny they were romantically involved.

However, in the weeks following, Riley appeared several times in Bryce’s vlogs, with him joking that he was using her for “clickbait” thumbnails. They even ended up actually kissing in a July 29 vlog, leaving countless fans suspecting there’s something going on between them.

What does Riley Hubatka do?

Riley has a TikTok account with over 7.5 million followers where she posts lip sync videos and other relatable content.

She also has an Instagram account with 2.3 million followers, and a YouTube channel with a little over 120,000 subscribers where she occasionally posts hauls, and vlogs. She has a number of loyal fans who love her personality and content.

How old is Riley Hubatka?

According to Famous Birthdays, Riley was born on September 3, 2001, which would make her 19-years-old at the time of writing.

Are Bryce Hall and Riley Hubatka dating?

Despite the teasing videos on both TikTok and YouTube, Bryce has actually denied that the two stars are in a relationship.

In an August live stream, he finally gave fans the answer to the “question that everyone has been begging to hear.”

“I’ll tell you right now, me and Riley are not dating,” he said. However, many fans are still convinced that there’s something going on between them, despite him saying otherwise.

Although many have become curious about Riley as a result of her involvement with Bryce, it’s clear that she has plenty of fans in her own right who like her for her individual content.