Larray calls out Charli D'Amelio, Bryce Hall & more in viral diss track - Dexerto

Larray calls out Charli D’Amelio, Bryce Hall & more in viral diss track

Published: 19/Oct/2020 13:27

by Alice Hearing
Larray diss track tiktok
YouTube: Larray

Popular TikToker Larray has released a diss track dramatically calling out a huge number of different creators on TikTok and YouTube.

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is better known by his screen name Larray, is part of TikTok content creation collective the Hype House.

His new track “Cancelled” mentions so many different people it’s almost impossible to count. Several of the creators also feature in the music video, set at “Cancelled University.”

Fans are already seriously loving the shade. On Instagram, fans wrote “AS HE SHOULD” and “Stan Larray that’s the only influencer I don’t want to cancel ever.”

Instagram Larray TikTok
Instagram: Larray
Larray is a member of TikTok’s Hype House

Who does Larray diss?

Bryce Hall is first up. Larray says he has “Smelly balls” and claims he’s only famous because he dated Addison Rae. He also adds that Bryce and Josh Richards bullied Chase Hudson.

Other members of the Sway House, namely Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck are attacked too with Larray calling Noah Beck a “thick neck b****, and alleging that Dixie D’Amelio left Griffin because Noah “got a bigger Peter.”

Of course, the Hype House gets a mention with Larray saying Thomas Petrou has bad breath and claiming the Hype left when Charli D’Amelio did. Charli doesn’t get off so easy however with Larray referencing the time a video of Charli vaping caused outrage on social media.

Tony Lopez in particular is called out after allegations that he has been sending Snapchats to underage fans. Of course, the sister squad gets a mention too, with Ethan and Grayson Dolan themselves making a cameo. Larray called them fake and claimed that their channel flopped after the sister squad disbanded. James Charles comes off lightly after the TikToker rapped that his “ass is getting thicker but that forehead getting bigger.”

Other YouTubers mentioned include Tana Mongeau who “gets canceled every 5-7 business days”, Tati Westbrook, who is “forty and complaining about some vitamins,” and David Dobrik after Larray threatens to floor his Tesla.

Larray also refers to the rumor that Shane Dawson sexually assaulted his cat, and references the backlash Nikita Dragun received after she was recently accused of blackfishing. Jeffree Star is also mentioned briefly in one line where Larray accuses him of saying the n-word.

While the TikToker is quick to call out those around him, he has received backlash himself in the last few days after he Tweeted during his livestream that he’s only “pretending to be gay for clout”.

Entertainment

TikToker fails miserably at doggface208’s viral skateboard trend

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:13 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 12:24

by Georgina Smith
doggface208 next to dreams challenge gone wrong
TikTok: doggface208 / julia_jamison

A TikToker has gone viral after spectacularly failing at a trend that sees people coasting around on skateboards drinking cranberry juice, inspired by the creator of the chill video, doggface208.

Since its invention, TikTok has been the prime spot for video trends that sweep the internet, with people using the app’s unique (and often slightly broken) effects along with countless viral sounds to produce some hilarious content.

And lots of people have made a name for themselves through their viral content, including doggface208, real name Nathan Apodaca.

What is the doggface208 skateboard trend on TikTok?

The user made waves in the TikTok world when he uploaded a video of him coasting along on a skateboard, swigging from a bottle of cranberry juice to the tune of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

The video now has a whopping 60 million views and 10 million likes, appearing across For You Pages globally, and inspiring the tag #dreamschallenge to surge in popularity, with plenty of people prompted to make their own versions. That’s how the trend started up.

Not as easy as it seems

TikTok user Julia Jamison was inspired to give the chill looking challenge ago.

She enlisted a little help from her friends, one of which was filming from a distance and the other who pushed her along on the skateboard.

Some things are better just left alone (@juliajamison_)

Everything seemed to be going well initially, but when Julia lifted a foot off her skateboard for just a moment, her balance was thrown. She was sent crashing to the ground, the huge bottle of cranberry juice she was holding going everywhere.

The chaos continued as her hat fell off and her skateboard shot out from underneath her and away from the view of the camera. She couldn’t have gone down more spectacularly.

The unfortunate video has since garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on the pages that it has been reposted to, people both loving and cringing at the painful looking end to the viral trend.

