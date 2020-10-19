Larray calls out Charli D'Amelio, Bryce Hall & more in viral diss track - Dexerto

Popular TikToker Larray has released a diss track dramatically calling out a huge number of different creators on TikTok and YouTube.

22-year old Lawrence Merrit, who is better known by his screen name Larray, is part of TikTok content creation collective the Hype House.

His new track “Cancelled” mentions so many different people it’s almost impossible to count. Several of the creators also feature in the music video, set at “Cancelled University.”

Fans are already seriously loving the shade. On Instagram, fans wrote “AS HE SHOULD” and “Stan Larray that’s the only influencer I don’t want to cancel ever.”

Who does Larray diss?

Bryce Hall is first up. Larray says he has “Smelly balls” and claims he’s only famous because he dated Addison Rae. He also adds that Bryce and Josh Richards bullied Chase Hudson.

Other members of the Sway House, namely Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck are attacked too with Larray calling Noah Beck a “thick neck b****, and alleging that Dixie D’Amelio left Griffin because Noah “got a bigger Peter.”

Of course, the Hype House gets a mention with Larray saying Thomas Petrou has bad breath and claiming the Hype left when Charli D’Amelio did. Charli doesn’t get off so easy however with Larray referencing the time a video of Charli vaping caused outrage on social media.

Tony Lopez in particular is called out after allegations that he has been sending Snapchats to underage fans. Of course, the sister squad gets a mention too, with Ethan and Grayson Dolan themselves making a cameo. Larray called them fake and claimed that their channel flopped after the sister squad disbanded. James Charles comes off lightly after the TikToker rapped that his “ass is getting thicker but that forehead getting bigger.”

Other YouTubers mentioned include Tana Mongeau who “gets canceled every 5-7 business days”, Tati Westbrook, who is “forty and complaining about some vitamins,” and David Dobrik after Larray threatens to floor his Tesla.

Larray also refers to the rumor that Shane Dawson sexually assaulted his cat, and references the backlash Nikita Dragun received after she was recently accused of blackfishing. Jeffree Star is also mentioned briefly in one line where Larray accuses him of saying the n-word.

While the TikToker is quick to call out those around him, he has received backlash himself in the last few days after he Tweeted during his livestream that he’s only “pretending to be gay for clout”.