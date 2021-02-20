 Hannah Stocking uses 'fake Hannah' to avoid Ondreaz Lopez breakup questions - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Hannah Stocking uses ‘fake Hannah’ to avoid Ondreaz Lopez breakup questions

Published: 20/Feb/2021 12:46

by Georgina Smith
Hannah Stocking poses in an Instagram photo
Instagram: hannahstocking

Share

Influencer and TikTok personality Hannah Stocking found a creative way to avoid questions about her breakup with Ondreaz Lopez when being interviewed by the paparazzi, swapping herself for a bizarre Hannah impersonator.

Hannah Stocking is an internet personality who has found a substantial following on multiple platforms, including 18 million followers on Instagram and over 22 million followers on TikTok.

Her focus is on comedy content, and she gets millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes for every video she posts.

However, she was caught up in drama recently when ex-boyfriend and fellow TikToker Ondreaz Lopez was accused of having relations with a minor, and was subsequently sued. The case against him and his brother Tony Lopez, who is also being sued for allegedly soliciting minors, is ongoing.

Ondreaz Lopez posing in an Instagram pic
Instagram: ondreaz
Ondreaz and Hannah started dating towards the end of 2020.

Following this drama, Hannah and Ondreaz ended up ending their relationship, though how exactly everything went down is unclear, as the details of what happened between the two aren’t very public.

Hannah Stocking pranks paparazzi

Naturally, fans are keen to know what exactly happened between the pair, and paparazzi made sure to follow up on the situation when they spotted the star out in public.

Hannah explained that she had spent Valentine’s day alone, and when asked about the situation with her and Ondreaz, and if everything was okay, she replied: “I hope so. We broke up but I’d prefer not to talk about it. I hope everybody’s doing well and okay, and everybody’s happy.”

When she was asked about her friend and fellow influencer Lele Pons, she suddenly stopped the interview, dashing to her car and saying she forgot her purse.

It wasn’t Hannah that emerged again from the car, but instead, a guy dressed in the star’s exact outfit, down to the patterned face mask, leather jacket, and paired with a blonde wig.

The fake Hannah joked that her outfit was “all Gucci,” before randomly tripping and dropping her purse.  The paparazzi spoke with the “imposter” for a short while, baffled by the bizarre swap, before the actual Hannah returned.

The interview continued without directly addressing the prank, but it seemed to lighten the mood, and had fans in the comment section loving how “she’s still trying to make people laugh even if she’s going through stuff.”

Entertainment

YouTuber Asian Andy Films accused of sexual assault

Published: 20/Feb/2021 14:53

by Luke Edwards
Asian Andy Films on YouTube
YouTube: AsianAndyFilms

Share

YouTuber Asian Andy Films has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her help amid the snowstorms in Texas. The YouTuber has said he will share his side of the story.

The woman, Mia, says she called Andy when her power went out and she lost access to water. She owns a pet lizard, whose safety was in danger due to the freezing temperatures.

Between February 16-19, Mia claims she stayed in Andy’s house, where she alleges he sexually assaulted her after rejecting his advances.

Asian Andy with his YouTube plaques
Instagram: asianandyfilms
Asian Andy has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

In a Twitlonger, Mia explained how she made it clear she wanted no romantic or sexual relationship with Andy. She claimed Andy ignored this request, and “touched her” when other people were not around.

On her final day staying in his house, Mia said she was woken up “in shock”.

“Andy was spooning me, had his leg wrapped around me, his hand underneath my shirt groping me while dry humping me,” she said.

“The moment I woke up and realized what was happening I felt like I was going to throw up and had to pry him from me and tell him to stop.”

She then paid $57 for a Lyft back to her house. “I didn’t feel safe enough with Andy driving me home,” she said.

“I have been bawling my eyes out since I got home. I have never felt more violated in my entire life.

“Please girls be careful who you trust. You shouldn’t have to deal with creepy behavior and nonconsensual acts of any kind. I hope no other girl has to deal with this behavior.”

Andy tweeted on February 20 to say he will be responding to the allegations. “I will be sharing my side,” he said.

Andy entered made headlines earlier in February when he made $16,000 by sleeping and allowing viewers to wake him up with donations, which triggered his Alexa into waking him up.

Mia has urged people not to send hateful messages to or harass Asian Andy.