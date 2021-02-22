With endless amounts of songs, dances, and trends to participate in on TikTok, the potential for new content is endless, and some creators definitely like to post a lot for their followers. But who has the most posts on TikTok?

If there’s one app that people are turning to right now for their viral content fix, it’s TikTok. As the userbase grows, and new communities spring from the huge range of people making content on the platform, TikTok is taking over as one of the biggest influences in social media.

The power of TikTok fame is also tempting for many new users starting out on the app, as people like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have launched successful careers thanks to their millions of followers and huge influence.

However, the accounts with the most posts are not generally huge creators but instead are smaller creators who tend to post a lot as a way to maximize their engagement and visibility.

This can mean that some of these accounts post quite random or sporadic content, but there are others that stick to a consistent theme and just upload on a very frequent basis.

Regardless, the sheer number of posts some of the accounts have is extraordinary, and it must have taken a huge amount of time to build up that much content.

But who exactly has the most content on TikTok? Using data from SocialTracker, this list reveals who’s at the top of their posting game.

Users with the most posts on TikTok:

Jerry has almost 700,000 followers on TikTok and his content predominantly consists of him duetting other people and lip-syncing to popular songs or TikTok Sounds. While his videos don’t generally get a lot of views, he often has people in his comments making reference to his videos and asking him to duet them.

This account has just over 200,000 followers, and they repost viral fact-posts and memes whilst filming their face in the background in every post.

While having a smaller follower count of 13,000, this account posts just as frequently as other entries on the list. Their content is a lot more sporadic, but often features items like toys and cartoon characters.

Harriet has a verified account with over 5.5 million followers. Her content centers around soccer and sports, using her many videos to show some of her best trick shots.

With just over 60,000 followers, GodZion has become known for being the account with the most posts on the app. While a lot of his content seems to be gaming-focused, he’s recently started using TikTok’s new Q&A feature to start answering questions from people who are curious about his content.

This list contains a very different set of creators to the list of the most followed creators, but along with being known just for having so many posts, some of these accounts are starting to get recognized for their content.